More Events:

December 27, 2025

A Bowie and Prince dance party is coming to Underground Arts

The Jan. 9 late-night event pairs music from two icons with dancing, visuals and support for CHOP.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Parties Dance
Bowie Prince Party 2025 Geri DeGennaro/For Riot Nerd

Philly Loves Bowie Week returns in January, and Riot Nerd is marking the occasion with a late-night dance party that expands beyond David Bowie to include another pop icon.

Riot Nerd’s Bowie and Prince Night takes place Friday, Jan. 9 from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m at Underground Arts, pairing music from Bowie and Prince with tracks from related artists. DJ George Purkins will spin a mix of well-known hits and deeper cuts throughout the night, alongside themed visuals and drink specials. The venue offers food and drink on site.

The event also includes a charitable component. At least $1 from every ticket sold will be donated to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

Tickets are $10 plus fees for early bird admission, $15 plus fees in advance, and $20 plus fees on the day of the show.

Riot Nerd's Bowie and Prince Night

Friday, Jan. 9 from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Underground Arts
1200 Callowhill St.
Philadelphia, PA 19107

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the editorial staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Parties Dance David Bowie Prince Underground Arts

Videos

Featured

Limited - Visit NJ Congress Hall

It's Cape May Wows for the Holidays
Limited - IBEW Giveaway 5

IBEW Local 98 never forgets where it comes from

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

SEPTA to expand late-night service for New Year's Eve celebrations

SEPTA bus Fox Chase

New Year's Eve

A recession pop dance party offers a New Year’s Eve night on a budget in Philly

Underground Arts Party

Marijuana

Smoking 'a few harmless joints' a month can hurt school performance, study says

Weed Use Teens

Holiday

Here's where to recycle your Christmas tree in Philly

Christmas Tree Recycling

Performances

The classic mystery ‘Clue’ hits the stage in Philadelphia this January

CLUE photo for Forrest Theater

Sixers

As NBA trade season begins, four Sixers officially become eligible to be traded

Edwards Watford 12.11.25

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved