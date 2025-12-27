A Bowie and Prince dance party is coming to Underground Arts

Philly Loves Bowie Week returns in January, and Riot Nerd is marking the occasion with a late-night dance party that expands beyond David Bowie to include another pop icon.

Riot Nerd’s Bowie and Prince Night takes place Friday, Jan. 9 from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m at Underground Arts, pairing music from Bowie and Prince with tracks from related artists. DJ George Purkins will spin a mix of well-known hits and deeper cuts throughout the night, alongside themed visuals and drink specials. The venue offers food and drink on site.

The event also includes a charitable component. At least $1 from every ticket sold will be donated to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

Tickets are $10 plus fees for early bird admission, $15 plus fees in advance, and $20 plus fees on the day of the show.

Friday, Jan. 9 from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Underground Arts

1200 Callowhill St.

Philadelphia, PA 19107

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the editorial staff.



