Brandywine Valley SPCA rescues 75 dogs, cats from Kentucky after deadly tornadoes

A dog or cat that was rescued from Kentucky after last week's devastating tornadoes could be yours starting Wednesday.

The Brandywine Valley SPCA has 75 animals from the state available for adoption after the local organization traveled to Kentucky this past weekend to take in shelter dogs and cats that were impacted by the deadly storms.

The no-kill animal shelter said it left for Kentucky on its rescue bus Sunday morning and arrived at the Kentucky Humane Society on Monday morning. The rescue group took in 40 dogs and 35 cats in order to help the Kentucky Humane Society shelter more pets that had been displaced by the tornadoes.

Last week's storms killed as many as 74 people in Kentucky and left more than 11,700 residential properties damaged and destroyed, according to the New York Times.

The 75 pets arrived early Tuesday morning at the organization's animal rescue center in Georgetown, Delaware, where many of them are now available for adoption.

All 75 dogs and cats were previously available for adoption before the storm. Now, these animals are looking for their forever homes in the Philadelphia region.

The Brandywine Valley SPCA said the animals are available for adoption at several of its shelters across the region. The rescue group has locations in West Chester and Malvern, Chester County, as well as in Plymouth Meeting, Montgomery County and Delaware. Some of the pets will also go to regional shelter partners.

Information on how to adopt, including available pets, fees and application requirements, can be found on the Brandywine Valley SPCA's website.

Donations are also welcome at this time to support the shelter's relief and rescue efforts.

2am arrival this morning from Kentucky! Our team pulled 75 dogs/cats that were adoptable before the tornado to help that... Posted by Brandywine Valley SPCA on Tuesday, December 14, 2021

The Brandywine Valley SPCA rescued roughly 300 dogs and cats in 2018 after Hurricanes Florence and Michael slammed parts of North Carolina and Florida.

In January 2020, the rescue group took in 30 dogs from Puerto Rico that had been displaced following a series of earthquakes.

The organization cares for roughly 17,000 animals per year and also provides veterinary services.