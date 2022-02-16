More News:

February 16, 2022

Man, 78, found dead in his Bucks County home, now police are looking for his stepson

Brian Joseph Carey, 41, is considered a person of interest, police say. He is believed to be driving his stepfather's Chevy Trailblazer

Noah Zucker
By Noah Zucker
PhillyVoice Staff
Bristol Township Homicide Investigation Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Brian Joseph Cary, 41, the stepson of the 78-year-old man found dead inside his Bristol Township, Bucks County home is sought by police for questioning in the man's death. The stepfather's body was found by police Tuesday night.

A 78-year-old man was found dead inside a Bristol Township home on Tuesday and police now are looking for his stepson for questioning, authorities in Bucks County said.

Brian Carey Bristol HomicideProvided/Bucks Co. D.A.

Brian Joseph Carey

Brian Joseph Carey, 41, is considered as a person of interest in the homicide investigation, the Bucks County District Attorney Office said Wednesday. He is believed to be driving his stepfather's silver 2006 Chevy Trailblazer with the Pennsylvania license plate GNJ 5128, investigators said.

The stepfather's identity has not been been released, nor have any details about how he died.

Police found his body after being dispatched to his home on the 700 block of Winder Drive at 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday, the D.A.'s office said.

Anyone who encounters Carey should not confront him; instead call 911, police said. Information about the case can be provided to the Bucks County Detectives at (215) 348-6354 or Bristol Township Detectives at (215) 785-4040. Tips can also be submitted online via the Bucks County District Attorney's website.

Noah Zucker

Noah Zucker
PhillyVoice Staff

noah@phillyvoice.com

