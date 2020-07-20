More News:

July 20, 2020

Tragic car crash on Broad Street kills pedestrian's unborn baby

Charges pending for two teen drivers suspected of DUI, police say

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Crashes
A July 20 crash on North Broad Street resulted in the death of an unborn child, whose mother, a pedestrian, was critically wounded in the accident, Philadelphia police said.

A 27-year-old woman was critically injured and her unborn child killed Monday in a car crash on North Broad Street, prompting Philadelphia police to investigate a suspected DUI case involving two teen drivers.

Investigators said the incident occurred just before 5 a.m. Monday morning at 2130 North Broad St., between Diamond Street and Susquehanna Avenue in North Philly.

Two vehicles were traveling northbound at high speeds when the trailing car, a blue Ford Expedition, struck the car in front of it. Police did not provide a description of the second car, which veered into the southbound lanes after the collision and struck a tree.

The Ford Expedition veered to the right, mounted the curb and hit the 27 pregnant woman, who had been sitting on a low concrete wall, police said.

The woman, seven months pregnant, suffered severe injuries and was taken to Temple University Hospital. The woman's baby was delivered by hospital staff and later died.

Police said there were multiple witnesses at the scene of the crash.

The driver of the Ford Expedition was described as a 19-year-old man, while the driver of the second car was described as a 16-year-old boy. Their identities have not been released, but police said both drivers are unlicensed and will be arrested for DUI and related charges, pending review by the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office.

Additional updates on the investigation are expected to be announced in the near future, police said Tuesday morning.

