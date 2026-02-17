Bruce Springsteen dedicates upcoming national tour to ‘defense of America’

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band's upcoming national tour is being framed as a protest to the Trump administration.

The New Jersey rocker on Tuesday released the schedule for the Land of Hope and Dreams American Tour, which will travel to 18 cities around the country and include a stop at Xfinity Mobile Arena. Tickets for the May 8 concert, which will be Springsteen's first in Philly since 2024, will go on sale Saturday.

"We are living through dark, disturbing and dangerous times, but do not despair — the cavalry is coming," Springsteen said in an Instagram video. "We will be rocking your town in celebration and in defense of America — American democracy, American freedom, our American Constitution and our sacred American dream — all of which are under attack by our wannabe king and his rogue governing in Washington, D.C."

The tour will kick off at the Target Center in Minneapolis on March 31. Last month, Springsteen released a protest song titled "Streets of Minneapolis" about the deaths of Renee Good and Alex Pretti, American citizens who were shot by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

The song references "King Trump's private army" and Trump officials' "dirty lies" before ending with faded chants of "ICE out."

"Streets of Minneapolis" was the highest-selling song in the United States the week following its release, marking the Boss' first No. 1 hit on the all-format Digital Song Sales survey, according to Billboard.

In response to the song, White House spokeswoman Abigail Jackson told the Hollywood Reporter that the Trump administration "is focused on encouraging state and local Democrats to work with federal law enforcement officers on removing dangerous criminal illegal aliens from their communities — not random songs with irrelevant opinions and inaccurate information."