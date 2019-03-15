Bryce Harper takes a fastball to the ankle, limps off the field

Bryce Harper took a baseball to the ankle and limped off the field Friday afternoon, as a less-than-ideal start to Harper’s spring training continues.

After going 0-for-2 to start the day, Harper was facing a 1-1 count in the bottom of the sixth inning when a ball got away from Blue Jays pitcher Trent Thornton:

Ouch.

Harper stayed down in the dirt for a little longer than Phillies fans hoped, and seemed to have more than a little animus towards Thornton.

Harper did eventually limp off the field under his own power, and sit in the dugout next to Jean Segura for a few minutes. He grabbed his gear and was walking around with considerably more ease about five minutes after he got dinged.

Still, this hasn’t exactly been the fairy tale first few games Phillies fans were hoping for. Harper has yet to record a hit with his new team, and now his ankle hurts.

Update, 3:58 p.m.: It looks like Harper is going to be sore, but generally okay:

