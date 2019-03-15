More Sports:

March 15, 2019

Bryce Harper takes a fastball to the ankle, limps off the field

The new Phillies outfielder exited the game after being hit by Blue Jays pitcher Trent Thornton

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies MLB
Bryce Harper ouch my ankle Kim Klement/USA Today Sports Images

Bryce Harper, during a Phillies spring training game.

Bryce Harper took a baseball to the ankle and limped off the field Friday afternoon, as a less-than-ideal start to Harper’s spring training continues.

After going 0-for-2 to start the day, Harper was facing a 1-1 count in the bottom of the sixth inning when a ball got away from Blue Jays pitcher Trent Thornton:

Ouch.

Harper stayed down in the dirt for a little longer than Phillies fans hoped, and seemed to have more than a little animus towards Thornton.

MORE SPORTS: Mack Hollins cracks joke about returning No. 10 to DeSean Jackson

Harper did eventually limp off the field under his own power, and sit in the dugout next to Jean Segura for a few minutes. He grabbed his gear and was walking around with considerably more ease about five minutes after he got dinged.

Still, this hasn’t exactly been the fairy tale first few games Phillies fans were hoping for. Harper has yet to record a hit with his new team, and now his ankle hurts.

Update, 3:58 p.m.: It looks like Harper is going to be sore, but generally okay:

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Phillies MLB Philadelphia Baseball Bryce Harper Blue Jays Florida Spring Training Injuries

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

A position-by-position look at the Eagles' biggest needs
031519HowieRoseman

Meek Mill

Philadelphia City Council creates Meek Mill weekend
Meek Mill Championships

Food & Drink

Neil Patrick Harris, chef husband rank Philly's Vetri Cucina in top 10 U.S. restaurants
Vetri Cucina

Eagles

A list of available free agents who won't count toward the compensatory pick formula
031419EricBerry

Weekend

Things to do St. Patrick's Day weekend in Philadelphia
Stock_Carroll - Guinness beer taps at Fado Irish Pub

Children's Health

CHOP ranked best pediatrics department in the U.S.
Carroll - The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia's Buerger Cent

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

The Alison. For rent! 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Limited - Allan Domb 241 S 6th St 502

For sale! Updated 1 bedroom with a private balcony, Washington Square and skyline views, open kitchen and great closet space. 860 sf $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved