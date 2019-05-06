Bryce Harper's wife tells off Instagram model who flirted with Phillies star

Bryce and Kayla Harper chose Philadelphia in part to begin a family here, with a good 330 million reasons supporting that decision.

The couple announced last month that they're having a baby this summer.

You get the sense this is a happy couple. If you were an Instagram model looking to relieve the stress of a professional athlete, there would be a plethora of options for you to try your luck.

For some reason, an Instagram model named Jordan decided Harper was the guy she wanted, so she slid into his DMs and tried to strike up a conversation. At least, she thought she did. Instead of reaching out to Bryce Harper, Jordan wrote to Kayla Harper, who wasn't having any of it. She shared the image below in an Instagram story and advised Jordan to double-check the people she contacts.

"If you're going to go after a married man, the least you could do is be smart enough to message his Instagram account and not his wife's," Harper wrote.

Welcome to the majors, Jordan.