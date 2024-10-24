More News:

October 24, 2024

Video purporting to show mail-in ballots being torn up in Bucks County is fake, DA says

The fabricated clip posted on social media claimed votes cast for Donald Trump and other Republicans were destroyed.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Elections
Fake Ballot Video John Kopp/PhillyVoice

A fake video shared on social media claimed to show a person tearing apart mail-in ballots in Bucks County. The DA's office and the county board of elections said the video was fabricated to undermine confidence in the Nov. 5 election. Above, a ballot drop-off box is shown in Philadelphia.

A video that is spreading widely on social media, purporting to show a person tearing up mail-in ballots cast for former President Donald Trump and other Republicans in Bucks County, is fake and an attempt to undermine the upcoming election, authorities in that county said Thursday.

The video was posted on X, formerly Twitter, and shared by multiple conservative-leaning accounts. In the background of the video, a small sign, stuck to what looks like the wall of a office cubicle, reads "Yardley Borough."

MORECity Council approves bill to raise fines on parking or stopping in bike lanes

"BREAKING: Destruction of Trump mail-in ballots caught on camera in Bucks County, PA," the post says. "This shocking footage must be investigated immediately! If true, this could be serious threat to integrity of election. Becoming clearer that this is only way Dems think they can win election!"

The DA's office and the Yardley Borough Police Department investigated the video and determined it was not legitimate.

"Our office is in contact with the Federal Bureau of Investigation who will be attempting to locate the source of this manufactured video," the DA's office said.

The Bucks County Board of Elections also issued a bipartisan statement condemning the video. The Board of Elections noted that the ballots depicted in the video "are clearly not authentic materials" created and distributed by the county.

“This type of behavior is meant to sow division and distrust in our election systems, and makes a mockery of the people working incredibly hard to ensure a free and fair election is carried out," Board of Elections Chair Bob Harvie, Vice Chair Diane Ellis-Marseglia and Gene DiGirolamo said in a joint statement. "The Board of Elections unequivocally condemns this purposeful spreading of dangerous disinformation. We will not be distracted from the job the voters of Bucks County have entrusted to us.”

The fake video is among numerous examples of election disinformation that have circulated online in the run-up to the election. Philadelphia City Commissioner Seth Bluestein, a Republican, responded on Wednesday to a post on X by Elon Musk, the platform's executive chairman, calling out misinformation he had spread to his more than 202 million followers. Musk had shared a post that falsely claimed a homeless services organization in Philadelphia used its address to harvest thousands of ballots in the 2020 election.

The Bucks County Board of Elections said the fake video of torn-up ballots also has been reported to the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General and the Pennsylvania Department of State.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Elections Bucks County Misinformation Republicans Crime Ballots Social Media Pennsylvania

Videos

Featured

Limited - Couple sitting on a park bench

Vasectomy in your future? Here’s what to expect.
Purchased - Person holding a receipt at the grocery store

Regional consumers’ spending and saving habits remain flexible in challenging economy

Just In

Must Read

2024 Election

Here's where Kamala Harris and Donald Trump stand on key issues

Trump Harris preview

Health News

Infant deaths rose after abortion ruling

Infant Deaths Dobbs

Entertainment

Take a peek inside the new Taylor Swift-inspired Airbnb in Atlantic County

taylor swift airbnb absecon

Sixers

Instant observations: Undermanned Sixers drop season opener to red-hot Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo Sixers Bucks October 2024

Family-Friendly

Light show that promises a 'visit from the stars' comes to Jenkintown

Astra Lumina

Sponsored

Eagles injury notes: Dallas Goedert, Darius Slay, Jordan Mailata all leave Browns game

101324_Eagles_Darius-Slay-defense-4321.jpg

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved