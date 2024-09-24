More News:

September 24, 2024

N.J. police seize more than 4,000 marijuana plants worth over $1 million, prosecutor's office says

Three people in Buena arrested after three-month investigation found residential properties were converted into grow sites.

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Marijuana
marijuana production facility new jersey Doug Hood/USA TODAY NETWORK

Three people have been arrested and charged with running a marijuana production facility out of their homes in Buena, Atlantic County, authorities said.

Three people were arrested and charged with running a marijuana production facility worth more than $1 million in a small town in South Jersey, authorities said.

Hanzi Chen, 47, Suxia Li, 41, and Deng Huan Hong, 50, allegedly converted their residences in the Buena borough into marijuana grow sites containing more than 4,000 plants, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office said in a release. 

MORE: Graffiti Pier will be sold to DRWC by the end of the year, Conrail says

During a three-month investigation, New Jersey state police, along with Franklinville and Elk Township police departments, found the residential properties were converted into "sophisticated" grow sites with the necessary lighting, heating, ventilation, air conditioning, growth nutrients and water supply for growing marijuana.

The thousands of marijuana plants that were seized from the facilities had an estimated "multi-million-dollar retail value," according to the prosecutor's office.

Chen, Li and Hong were arrested last week in Buena and have been charged with first-degree possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, and first-degree maintaining a narcotics production facility. They are being held in the Atlantic County Justice Facility pending their hearings, which are scheduled for Wednesday. 

In New Jersey, cannabis has been legal for medical use since 2010 and was legalized for recreational use in 2021. The Buena properties that were converted into a marijuana production facility were not licensed medical or recreation cannabis businesses, authorities said.

Follow Franki & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @wordsbyfranki | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Franki Rudnesky

Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff

franki@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Marijuana Philadelphia South Jersey Atlantic County Crime Nj New Jersey

Videos

Featured

Limited FCCC Dr Cann with Patient

Addressing the surge in early-onset cancers among young adults
Purchased - A couple refinancing their home

Refinance ready? Key considerations for when to refinance your mortgage

Just In

Must Read

Development

Graffiti Pier to be sold to DRWC by end of the year, Conrail says

Graffiti Pier Sale

Sponsored

A 0.75 increase in PSA could mean prostate cancer

Limited - MidLantic Urology Men talking

Healthy Eating

Drinking coffee or tea each day may boost your heart health

coffee caffeine heart health

Arts & Culture

Contest looks for Pa. artists to design Philly's poster for 2026 World Cup

fifa world cup philadelphia poster contest

Phillies

Phillies mark place in team history with NL East crown, multi-year playoff run

Brandon Marsh Phillies Division Win

Festivals

Fishtown Fall Feastivale returns to Frankford Avenue this weekend

Fishtown Fall Feastivale

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved