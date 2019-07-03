Butcher Bar offering deal on beer, burger and fries for Fourth of July

Butcher Bar in Rittenhouse is offering a special for the Fourth of July.

The restaurant's "Hoppy Meal" deal will be extended through the entire day. So stop by anytime on Thursday and enjoy a select draft beer, cheeseburger and house-cut fries for a total of $12.

The burger is a single-patty version of the Royale with Cheese on the dinner menu, which costs $14.

Butcher Bar's selection of dishes is very protein-heavy, so you can bet the restaurant knows how to grill up a good, juicy burger.

It's located at 2034 Chestnut Street, and in case you're trying to get some sun on the Fourth, Butcher Bar has a back patio with a reclining roof.



