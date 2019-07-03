More Health:

July 03, 2019

The healthiest burger toppings for your Fourth of July BBQ

MindBodyGreen ranked all of your favorite toppings, and offered tips to make them healthier

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.
By Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff
healthy burger toppings Oliver Sjöström/Unsplash

Eating healthy doesn't have to be bland, spice up your burger with these healthier toppings.

There’s no greater grilling holiday than the Fourth of July, a day that's home to picnics, potlucks and barbecues.

While it can be tricky to navigate the food scene on such holidays, which tend to be full of delicious, yet not-so healthy, foods, having a game plan in mind can help those looking to stick to a diet.

Burgers are, of course, a staple at any Independence Day party because they’re affordable, easy to cook and there’s rarely a meat-eater that doesn’t enjoy a good patty.

To make your requisite Fourth of July burger a little healthier this year, MindBodyGreen ranked the top seven healthiest burger toppings so you can indulge, while still reaping some health benefits.

The number one healthiest burger topping, according to MindBodyGreen? That would be mustard, which reportedly has a “ton” of health benefits, spanning from cancer prevention to boosting heart health. (This information is a real bonus for pretzel-loving Philly residents.)

Then you’ve got your veggies, including pickles, which are rich in electrolytes and antioxidants; lettuce (try opting for a leafy green instead of plain ol’ iceberg) and red onions, which are known to be anti-inflammatory and heart healthy, MindBodyGreen explains.

Ranking lowest on the list are some of the most quintessential burger toppings — cheese, ketchup and mayo. While these are, objectively, not the most heathy, there are some ways to consume these toppings in a better way. For example, MindBodyGreen suggests opting for grass-fed and pasture-raised cheese, high-fructose-corn-syrup-free ketchup and avocado oil-based mayos.

The Food Network adds a few of their own suggestions to the list of healthy burger toppings, including: avocado, kimchi, arugula, mushrooms and green chiles.

