Caesars promo code VOICEFULL: $1,250 NFL Sunday bet on the house for Week 3

As bettors prepare for today's Week 3 games, the smartest play is using our Caesars promo code VOICEFULL for a $1,250 first bet on Caesars. This promo backs a new player's first cash wager with the highest cap of any new user promo in the industry.

Bettors who enter Caesars promo code VOICEFULL at sign-up will receive a first bet of up to $1,250 on Caesars. This promo also issues 1,000 Reward Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits for the Caesars Rewards program.

There are few promos in the legal online sports betting industry that can come close to offering the value found in this offer from Caesars Sportsbook. Some would argue there is, in fact, no other offer that brings as much to the table as the Full Caesar offer.

Click here and enter Caesars promo code VOICEFULL for a $1,250 bet on Caesars, plus a bundle of Caesars Rewards perks.

Grab a $1,250 bet and more with Caesars promo code VOICEFULL

If you were already planning on placing a bet on any Sunday NFL Week 3 game, you should strongly consider signing up for a Caesars Sportsbook account. Doing so will earn you a first bet on Caesars that is fully insured up to $1,250. That means if you were to wager $1,100 on the Philadelphia Eagles to beat the Washington Commanders, you'd either earn a cash profit in a win or a free bet token of $1,100 to use on another game.

The Full Caesar offer doesn't end there, however. Bettors who sign up and make an initial deposit and cash wager of $10+ will earn 1,000 Reward Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits for the Caesars Rewards program. Tier Credits unlock higher offer tiers, while Reward Credits are redeemable for hotel stays, entertainment, and more.

Huge odds boosts

In addition to the largest first bet insurance in the industry, Caesars also offers the lengthiest list of odds boosts. This includes a wide array of NFL Week 3 boosts, such as:

• Brandin Cooks over 74.5 receiving yards & TD (+420)

• Justin Fields over 49.5 rushing yards & rushing TD (+450)

• Stefon Diggs & Tyreek Hill each over 99.5 receiving yards (+600)

• A.J. Brown & Terry McLaurin each score TD (+600)

• Josh Allen & Tua Tagovailoa each over 2.5 passing TDs (+650)

• Miles Sanders & DeVonta Smith each score TD (+700)

How to sign up with our Caesars promo code VOICEFULL

Registering for a Caesars Sportsbook account is a straightforward process. It's certainly worth taking a few minutes to sign up, especially given all of the value that awaits. Here's how to get in on the NFL Week 3 action with a bet on Caesars and more:

Click here and use Caesars promo code VOICEFULL. Provide the required information to set up an account. Choose the best deposit method for you. Add at least $10 to your account. Select any NFL Week 3 game. Wager up to $1,250 on any game or player prop bet.

Caesars Sportsbook will issue up to $1,250 back as a free bet token to use on another game if your first cash wager loses. However, if your first bet wins, you'll get back your initial stake and a profit.

Secure a first bet of up to $1,250 on Caesars, as well as 1,000 Tier and 1,000 Reward Credits when you click here and enter Caesars promo code VOICEFULL.