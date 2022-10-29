Caesars Sportsbook promo code: World Series, Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva first bet on the house

If you want to wager on the World Series or Paul-Silva, you can get in on the action with a fully-insured bet of up to $1,250. Click on any of the links on this page and enter Caesars Sportsbook promo code VOICEFULL to activate the Full Caesar offer.

Saturday night's loaded slate includes Game 2 of the World Series and a boxing match between Jake Paul and Anderson Silva, which you can bet on by clicking here and entering Caesars Sportsbook promo code VOICEFULL. Doing so will activate an enormous $1,250 first bet on Caesars offer.

The thing to keep in mind about the Full Caesar offer is that it not only includes first bet insurance, but also some perks for the popular Caesars Rewards program. All it takes is a $10+ first deposit and wager to lock in 1,000 Reward Credits and 1,000 Tier Credits.

Click here and use Caesars Sportsbook promo code VOICEFULL to secure a $1,250 first bet for the World Series or the Paul-Silva bout.

Caesars Sportsbook promo code unlocks enormous bet on the house for World Series, Paul-Silva bout

The headline feature of the Full Caesar offer is clearly the first bet insurance of up to $1,250. This gives you the freedom to be as aggressive as you want up to that threshold, knowing that Caesars will issue a second chance if your bet loses. For example, you could wager $1,100 on the Phillies to win Game 2 of the World Series. If the Astros win, you would get an $1,100 free bet token, which you might have time to use on the Jake Paul-Anderson Silva fight. If not, you can use it on Game 3 or any NFL Week 8 game on Sunday.

In addition to the first bet on Caesars, you'll also earn 1,000 Reward Credits, which are redeemable for hotel stays, entertainment experiences, and dining. Your first bet will also earn 1,000 Tier Credits, which unlock higher tier levels of offers in the Caesars Rewards program.

Register with Caesars Sportsbook promo code VOICEFULL

Signing up for a Caesars Sportsbook account is a straightforward process. There are only a few steps standing between you and the Full Caesar offer. Follow these instructions to get in on the action today:

Click here and use Caesars Sportsbook promo code VOICEFULL to register for an account. Enter any required information to establish an account. Pick the best deposit method for you, such as online banking, PayPal, or another of the options. Add at least $10 to your account. Select Game 2 of the World Series or the Paul-Silva bout. Wager up to $1,250 on any market.

You will get back a free bet token of up to $1,250 if your first bet loses. You can then use the free bet token on any game or player prop market in any sports league with available betting odds this weekend.

Saturday's best odds boosts

If you're looking for some great odds boosts ahead of Game 2 of the World Series, Caesars Sportsbook has you covered. There are four such boosts available ahead of Game 2, including:

• Phillies Win World Series by Series Score of 4-0, 4-1 or 4-2 vs Astros (+135)

• Phillies Win & Kyle Schwarber Over 1.5 Total Bases (+325)

• Phillies Win & Alec Bohm, Nick Castellanos & Rhys Hoskins Each Record Hit (+425)

• Phillies Win & Bryce Harper HR (+950)

Grab a first bet of up to $1,250 on Caesars for the Paul-Silva fight or the World Series when you click here and enter Caesars Sportsbook promo code VOICEFULL.