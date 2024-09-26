New cocktail lounge and piano bar in Fishtown will invite guests to play

The forthcoming cocktail lounge at Hotel Anna & Bel won't just invite professional musicians to entertain. Guests can also take its piano for a spin.

Caletta is the latest venture from chef Tyler Akin. His Mediterranean sister restaurant, Bastia, opened in the Fishtown hotel in August. The menu at Caletta takes similar cues from Italian cuisine, offering bites like saffron arancini and Sturgeon caviar with pane carasau, a Sardinian flatbread. The bar will serve a custom Caletta spritz — with white port and quince cordial, among other fall ingredients — when it opens Thursday, Oct. 3.