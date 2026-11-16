Flyers' Cam York gave 'a little bit less of an F' and at least has some forward momentum now

Cam York took in the puck at the blue line, made a move to the inside, then just kept handling down and through Edmonton Oilers skaters until he found himself just below the right faceoff circle.

An array of skates stood between him and rookie Cole Knuble by the other side of the crease, and without hesitation, York threaded a backhand pass through all of them, to leave the loose puck right at the feet of Knuble for a bank into the open net.

The second-period sequence looked effortless and fluid. It began a brief Flyers push that at least afforded them a chance against the NHL's elite – albeit after they had to bury themselves into a 3-0 hole after one – and for the first time really all season, York looked like the defenseman who was finally ready to take off after he scored last April's first-round playoff walk-off over the rival Penguins.

But of course, the Flyers still lost to the visiting Oilers, 5-2, Sunday night at Xfinity Mobile Arena, to drop to 6-11-6 amid a year so far where any good they can muster is just as quickly nullified by a string of mistakes, sloppiness, or a concerningly common failure to get started on time.

It's the kind of year that, at a certain point, just brings a team to a point where it has to hang on to whatever is working.

And for a night, it was York, who was one of just four Flyers on Sunday night to finish with a positive rating at plus-2 while skating 18:16 on a second pairing with depth defenseman Simon Benoit, and which included a significant 5:55 spent on the power-play – though, granted, a hapless one on Sunday that went an abysmal 0-for-8.

But hey, York was moving, and with how rough things have been going, both for him and the whole team, at this rate, it is something.

"He has some confidence, a lot of confidence," head coach Rick Tocchet said postgame Sunday night. "I liked what he did on the blue line [that] one time. Instead of just throwing it in, he kind of deked the guy, and took it in, went in. That's the stuff that we saw last year. It was good. That was a good sign for us."

"Obviously, it's been a difficult start to the year for me," York said from the Flyers' locker room. "It just felt like tonight, I guess in a good way, [I was] giving a little bit less of an F, you know? Like it sounds weird, but I feel like that just allows me to play with more confidence."

Philadelphia goal!



Scored by Cole Knuble with 07:47 left in the 2nd. Assisted by Cam York and Owen Tippett.



PHI: 1 | EDM: 3#EDMvsPHI #LetsGoFlyers #LetsGoOilers pic.twitter.com/poaQX99voI — NHL Goals (@nhl_goal_bot) November 16, 2026

And look, there's not a whole lot of that going around the roster right now, so at this rate, it is something.

But it is on York to keep going from here.

The 25-year-old, and former 2019 first-round draft pick, played in the Flyers' initial five games, but then missed the next two weeks and change with an upper-body injury before returning on Oct. 27 in a home overtime loss to Columbus.

But before, and even after, York struggled.

He was passive, and for a good while, he was easily knocked off the puck and out of board battles. York went minus-11 and only had a single point – an assist in what has become a 6-3 anomaly of a win over Utah on Nov. 1 – through 14 games, and last week, he finally had his ice time scaled back; to 12:32 in last Wednesday's OT loss in Edmonton, then 12:56 in Saturday's comeback at Columbus.

Then Sunday night's return home to South Philly came against those same Oilers, and finally, York looked like the smooth-skating and controlled defenseman the Flyers had always hoped they were drafting years ago, and looked like he was finally on his way to becoming just a few months ago, only to be left wondering what happened this season.

There's no excuse for York there, not even with the injury that cost him time. "I just haven't played good enough," he said. "Pretty plain and simple."

And of course, whatever he tapped into Sunday night still amounted to a Flyers loss anyway, which only dug them further down a hole that they probably won't be able to escape now.

But York's play is something that the Flyers have to hope starts to break their way, because at this rate, they desperately need to develop sustainable building blocks somewhere – outside of Matvei Michkov as their leading scorer.

"I want to just create more, and I feel like that's something that I'm more than capable of doing," York said. "I just need to do it more, obviously."

"I think tonight was a step in the right direction," York added at another point.

Even so, Philadelphia's been waiting for a full sprint into dependability out of him, ever since he fired that shot and then sent his stick flying into a euphoric crowd.

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