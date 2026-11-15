The Flyers are incomprehensible chaos

The Flyers were quickly back to being in over their heads.

They were down 3-0 after one before they knew it, getting carved up by Edmonton stars Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Evan Bouchard, and a surging Vasily Podkolzin, getting somehow stoned by Tristan Jarry again, and getting put on a fast track to explaining how they fell flat in yet another first period.

But then they kept pushing. Cole Knuble had a puck and a goal fall right to him at the front of the net from Cam York trying to jam a pass through – and getting away with it. Then late into the second, at 4-on-4 from matching penalties, Matvei Michkov found his open space behind the net and slipped out a pass to an even more open Noah Cates for the shot and score that brought the deficit down to just one.

They had life, just to come back out for the third and immediately toss it out on a Travis Konecny pass back to the offensive zone blue line that Draisaitl jumped for a breakaway and the dagger.

The Flyers lost to the visiting Oilers, 5-2, in their return home to Xfinity Mobile Arena after an eventful week away for all the wrong reasons.

But then again, that's just the 2026-27 Philadelphia Flyers for you. They're incomprehensible chaos anymore, to the point where they're good enough to keep you guessing, and maybe hoping, but not good enough to bring dependable results.

LEON DRAISAITL'S 20TH GOAL OF THE SEASON IS A BEAUTY! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/49lFOQPbyv — NHL (@NHL) November 16, 2026

Granted, it would help if they didn't bury themselves into first-period deficits all the time, like they've had for the past three games and now for 15 out of their 23 games in total so far this season.

It's tough, and exhausting, to be left scrambling for comebacks night after night, and even more so when those efforts amount to repeated failures and losses, on top of the rumor mill spinning directly around you in controversy, like it's suddenly been as it regards the long-term future of Michkov as the team's young star.

Were there good things? Sure. The Flyers were alright at even strength, did have their chances and won the shot battle 36-20, and took some momentum back with that second-period effort.

But there was still too much bad that canceled out. Brutal turnovers, like Konecny's, crushed them. The power play came up an abysmal 0-for-8, even though Edmonton kept giving them chance after chance with trip after trip to the penalty box, and at the end especially, they fell into that notorious rut of just making one pass too many when Trevor Zegras had an open shot lined up just to put the puck behind Tyson Foerster and into the Oilers' clear instead. And then their own lack of discipline, both with penalties and in their decision-making, handed the puck over to McDavid and Draisaitl, two of the NHL's elite who will make you pay every time.

The Flyers gave them time, space, and possession, and spoiler: They paid for it.

"If you can somewhat control McDavid and Draisaitl, you have a shot," Tocchet said postgame. "We just gave them the power play, and they're gonna finish, right?"

The Flyers are 6-11-6 now, not moving an inch from the bottom of the Eastern Conference.

And maybe fans are expecting things to reach a boiling point, but really, Sunday night didn't say that they're there yet.

The crowd was largely quiet and passive for the better part of the night, and holding to typical game night fare. The Flyers were a bit haphazardly cheered out of the tunnel, the Oilers were booed, there was a faint wave of "Fire Tocchet" chants from a corner of the upper bowl during the second period, but it died out fast, and by the end, disgruntled boos were hurled down at a continually disappointing home team, but then the seats quickly emptied.

Really, though, what reason was there to hang around? Other than for a few more fans to try and force another "Fire Tocchet" chant through a building that just didn't have the energy or care to carry it by then?

It felt like apathy more than anything, like a practice of going through the motions and waiting for the next two hours to be up.

And that's an even worse spot to be in, because there's not even a reason for anyone to get worked up.

The Flyers have already been there for years, and thought they were on the way out when they had the arena packed and roaring for an adrenaline rush of a playoff run just a few months ago.

But now it's just all gone and back to the bottom again, where the most a fan can wonder about over these next couple of months is whether this organization can keep Michkov happy enough to prevent him from leaving.

But at a certain point, if this keeps up, and the recent noise around him doesn't die down, can he be blamed if he would want to?

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