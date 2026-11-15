Rick Tocchet says Flyers handled Matvei Michkov noise 'really well,' but did acknowledge it's there

The Flyers returned home to Xfinity Mobile Arena to face the Oilers Sunday night, after week-plus-long and drama-filled road trip.

So pregame, it was the first time for much of the local media to directly ask head coach Rick Tocchet about Matvei Michkov and the concern that quickly brewed into a firestorm when ESPN's Kevin Weekes reported on Tuesday that Michkov had developed a preference for "a fresh start elsewhere."

In the days since on the road, Flyers players and the front office scrambled to perform damage control to calm the situation down as much as they could, as general manager Danny Brière pushed to ensure that Michkov was still very much a critical part of the organization's future.

Tocchet's take on the past few days...

"I thought the guys did a really nice job, you know, with the noise, and handling it, and the way we played," Tocchet said pregame. "To pick up points, there's some really good stuff, and there's some stuff we gotta clean up, but I thought guys handled it really well...With all the stuff, I thought they did a really nice job."

In any other circumstance, the road trip would've been a salvageable one for the Flyers. They gained at least a point in four of their last six games, which included gutting out a comeback win in Columbus on Saturday night where they otherwise would've collapsed before.

But these aren't normal circumstances. The Flyers have exhausted most of their goodwill from last season's playoff run after they essentially tossed their first nine games of the season out the window, looking wholly unprepared to play throughout, which sent themselves down a hole that they're still struggling to climb out of – and might be far too late to now.

Michkov, the 21-year-old Russian star, has lived up to his end of the bargain, coming back from the summer looking faster and leaner, which has resulted in him jumping out as the team's leading scorer, but never without seeming controversy.

Tocchet's limited deployment of him until recently drew the ire of fans, which stemmed back to last season, too, when the head coach could never seem to prevent himself from harping on Michkov's lack of conditioning at the time.

But Michkov learned a lesson and did the work, just for new issues to compound.

Eric Hartline/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Matvei Michkov's relationship with the Flyers' veterans fell under a harsh microscope this week.

The Flyers on the whole could never build any sustained progress; Monday night in Vancouver, during a 3-1 win, Michkov and veteran defenseman Nick Seeler were caught arguing by the bench during the NBC Sports Philadelphia broadcast – which wasn't a moment to exist in isolation; Tuesday afternoon, Weekes' Michkov report dropped; Wednesday, Brière and Flyers governor Dan Hilferty were on the next flight out to Edmonton to join team president Keith Jones and assess and defuse whatever might've been wrong, while the players – Michkov and Seeler, included – shrugged off the idea that there even was an issue.

Back home in Philly, meanwhile, increasingly displeased Flyers fans online organized to crowdfund a "Fire Tocchet" billboard near the arena, along with a plane scheduled to fly over on Sunday bearing the same message, even though Brière publicly stressed that Tocchet was safe – for now – and so would Michkov for the long haul.

Still, to some, it might've built up the idea that Sunday night's return home against the Oilers was going to become the entire arena turning on Tocchet and some key, but older, veterans that fans deemed weren't on Michkov's side.

But once the Flyers took the ice for warmups, it was standard game night fare. Flyers players were cheered, the Oilers were booed, and from an overhead observation, just one lone fan was in the stands with a paper bag over their head.

There's one paper bag in the crowd.



Sign Guy still believes.



Otherwise standard warmup fare. pic.twitter.com/WtTbLSMDz1 — Nick Tricome (@itssnick) November 16, 2026

Tocchet said beforehand that he believed the entire matter around Michkov was blown out of proportion, especially after the winger scored a clutch, highlight-reel goal for the team that surged their comeback over Columbus on Saturday.

But until the Flyers either go on an insane win streak, or Michkov signs a max extension, or Tocchet is fired, or any combination of the three, just the lone thought existing that Michkov could be eyeing an exit out of Philadelphia within the next few months is going to keep fans anxious.

Matvei Michkov with the steal and the score! 🚨



That's his 11th of the season! pic.twitter.com/YEfeVR4HGb — NHL (@NHL) November 15, 2026

Tocchet, though, still believes his team is keeping it together and handling the whole situation well – even though he kind of indirectly acknowledged there is a situation with Michkov.

"It's a close group," Tocchet said. "You're gonna have 84 games, even last year, you're gonna deal with stuff that happens. There's 24 guys in the locker room. Close group. A lot of guys go to dinner...I mean, I could tell you, I know it's blown out of proportion, but it is what it is. We're dealing with it, and they're doing a hell of a job dealing with it.

"So I'm very comfortable as a coach with the team. It's a very close group."

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