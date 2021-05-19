More News:

May 19, 2021

Girl injured in zipline fall at Camelback Mountain, police say

The incident comes two months after a ski lift fall occurred at the Poconos resort

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Falls
Camelback Zipline Injury Poconos Jkarps/Creative Commons

State officials are investigating the circumstances behind a child's fall from a zipline at Camelback Mountain Adventures in the Poconos.

An eight-year-old girl was injured Friday after falling nearly 30 feet from a zipline at Camelback Mountain Adventures in the Poconos, police said.

The incident happened around 12:30 p.m., WFMZ-TV reported. The resort, located near Tannersville, is a popular skiing destination during the winter months, but it also has a zip and zoom attraction that features various ziplines and treetop courses.

A Camelback spokesperson confirmed that an incident took place and said the resort is working with state authorities on an operational review.

The girl was transported from the resort by ambulance and later flown to Lehigh Valley Hospital — Cedar Crest for treatment of unspecified injuries. Her condition was not released.

The incident comes after a ski lift fall in March injured three people at Camelback Mountain. A chairlift broke loose from its line, dropping a man and two children 15 feet to the ground.

The zip line incident reportedly will be investigated by the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture's rides and amusement division.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Falls Poconos Pennsylvania

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

What they're saying: Eagles tried to trade up for a CB or QB before drafting DeVonta Smith
DeVonta-Smith_051621_usat

Children's Health

Family history, race and gender all factor into a child's asthma risk, study finds
Asthma triggers

Movies

Film director with local roots revisits cold-case homicides of Notorious B.I.G., Tupac Shakur in 'City of Lies'
City of Like Brad Furman

Social Media

Founder of Tired Hands Brewing Co. takes step back amid online allegations
Tired Hands Broillet

Eagles

An early look at what positions are strong in the 2022 NFL Draft
051621DerekStingley

Food & Drink

Rittenhouse Row festival becomes weekend fundraiser for lung cancer
TAG Time Happy Hour in Rittenhouse

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb 511 W Moreland Ave

FOR SALE! Charming historical 6 bed, 3.5 bath home in the coveted St. Martins neighborhood of Chestnut Hill. Each room showcases original architectural details and modern enhancements. 6,720 sqft | $1,895,000
Limited - Allan Domb - 2031-35 Locust St c400

FOR RENT! One-of-a-kind 2 bed, 2 bath residence with a private outdoor patio and direct access to a secure, private parking spot! Features wood-like floors, recessed lighting, and excellent closet space throughout. 1,058 sqft | $3,600/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved