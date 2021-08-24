Cape May to rename beach after 16-year-old lifeguard who died on duty

Norman V. Inferrera III, the 16-year-old Cape May lifeguard who died Friday after his patrol boat capsized, will have a beach named after him in the Jersey Shore town.

The Cape May Beach Patrol told Inferrera's family that Reading Avenue beach will be named in honor of the teen lifeguard, the boy's family said. Inferrera's medical bills are also being covered entirely by Cape May's municipal insurance.

Inferrera's family started a GoFundMe campaign to cover the medical bills, and now they plan to use money raised to establish scholarships in memory of Inferrera with the Cape May Beach Patrol and Phoenixville Area High School, where he was a student. The family has raised more than $170,000, so far.

"Norman's Inferrera's family is overwhelmed by the kindness and words of encouragement by such an astonishing amount of people," Inferrera's aunt, Kathleen Inferrera Price, wrote. "Your love and support at this time of complete devastation will forever be remembered!"

"There are so many individuals, families and organizations for us to thank," Price continued. "When we get through this darkest time, I will take as long as necessary to personally thank each and every one of you."

Inferrera, from Phoenixville, Chester County, was paddling his patrol boat off Reading Avenue beach Thursday when the boat capsized and tossed him overboard into rough ocean waters. The lifeguard had been in the water trying to keep swimmers close to shore, officials said. The lifeguard was knocked unconscious and taken to Cape Regional Medical Center in Middle Township before being flown to Cooper University Medical Center in Camden. Inferrera died Friday night.

Inferrera was a first-year beach patrol member. He is the first Cape May lifeguard to die while on duty, the Press of Atlantic City reported.

"Norman was literally living his dream and being part of a team that keeps everyone safe," New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said Monday.