August 22, 2021

Teen charged with assaulting Philadelphia delivery driver; police searching for more suspects

Zach Lean underwent emergency brain surgery and remains in a coma after the attack, according to a GoFundMe page

By Brooks Holton
82221 Arrest in assault of delivery driver.png Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Herbert Morrison turned himself into Philadelphia police on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, and has been charged with assaulting Zach Lean, a delivery driver who authorities say was attacked by a group of bicyclists on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, on Christian Street in Queen Village.

A teenager turned himself in to police on Saturday in connection to the assault of a Philadelphia delivery driver, who loved ones say is in a coma and fighting for his life after the attack.

Herbert Morrison, 19, has been charged with aggravated assault, conspiracy and recklessly endangering another person, according to the Philadelphia Police Department. Investigators are still searching for as many as seven other people who they say were possibly involved in an attack on Zach Lean on Tuesday, Aug. 17.

Lean was driving west on Christian Street just after 10:15 p.m. when he stopped his car in front of a group of eight bicyclists near the intersection with Third Street, police said. Investigators obtained video footage from the scene that they say shows the bicyclists surround and attack Lean.

"One of the males punched the complainant causing him to fall to the ground and hit his head on the sidewalk," police said. "The complainant was briefly unconscious and then began to have a seizure."

Lean was taken to Jefferson Hospital, where loved ones say he remains in a coma and on a ventilator. His wife, Christine Torrisi, told KYW Newsradio that the back of her husband's skull was fractured, which caused his brain to swell and bleed.

"My sweet, kind, loving, gentle husband being beaten to a near inch of his life. For what?" said Torrisi, Lean's wife of just three months, according to the radio station.

A GoFundMe page had raised more than $56,000 as of Sunday afternoon for Lean's medical expenses after he underwent emergency brain surgery at Jefferson Hospital.

"Zach is getting excellent care, but he is in critical condition," the page says. "The next days and weeks will be important as they assess the level of swelling and bleeding in his brain, and more seriously the long-term impact."

According to the GoFundMe page, Lean delivers groceries for Shipt and had just dropped off an order when the attack occurred.

