More News:

August 23, 2021

FBI searching for man suspected of robbing Center City bank at gunpoint

The man displayed a semi-automatic handgun inside the Republic Bank at 16th and Market streets, authorities say

Brooks Holton
By Brooks Holton
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Robberies
Center City bank robbery Google/Street View

The FBI says a man robbed the Republic Bank located at 16th and Walnut in Philadelphia at 3 p.m. Sunday. Anyone with information about hthe man's whereabouts is asked to call (215) 418-4000.

Authorities in Philadelphia are offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of a man suspected of robbing a bank in Center City at gunpoint.

According to the FBI, the man entered the Republic Bank at 16th and Market streets just after 3 p.m. Sunday, displayed a semi-automatic handgun and told a teller he intended to rob the bank.

"After receiving an undisclosed amount of cash, the subject ordered the teller to lay on the ground with their hands on their head," authorities said. "He then fled the area of the bank on foot."

The amount of the award was not disclosed. It is being offered by the FBI and the Philadelphia police's Violent Crimes Task Force.

The FBI released photos of the suspect that were pulled from the bank's security system. In the photos, the man is wearing a gray T-shirt, white shorts, a black baseball cap and a black face mask. Authorities said he is considered "armed and dangerous."

Anyone with information about the man's whereabouts or the robbery at the Republic Bank is asked to call the FBI and Philadelphia police's Violent Crimes Task Force at (215) 418-4000.

Brooks Holton

Brooks Holton
PhillyVoice Staff

brooks@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Robberies Philadelphia Center City Crime Philadelphia Police FBI Armed Robbery

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Breaking down the Sixers' 2021-22 schedule
Joel_Embiid_5_Hornets_Sixers_Frese.jpg

Sponsored

Book a getaway in Montco with access to savings worth over $1,000
Limited - Valley Forge - Friends at bat

TV

Rob McElhenney, Ryan Reynolds jokingly threaten legal action after 'Ted Lasso' pokes fun at their Wrexham AFC ownership
Ted Lasso Wrexham AFC joke

Prevention

'We sent a terrible message:' Scientists say Biden jumped the gun with vaccine booster plan
Biden booster shots

Investigations

Police still searching for suspects involved in assault of delivery driver in South Philly
82221 Arrest in assault of delivery driver.png

Festivals

Oktoberfest at Morey's Pier brings live music, German beer to Wildwood this fall
Morey's Pier Oktoberfest

Featured Homes

Limited - 227-31 S 6TH STREET #3SW

FOR SALE! Custom-built showplace in the Lippincott on Washington Square. 3 bed (or 2 bed + home office), 3.5 bath resdeince that has been architecturally designed to incorporate historical and modern design elements. 4,517 sqft | $3,695,000
Limited - 219-29 S 18TH STREET #709

FOR RENT! One-of-a-kind 2 bed, 2.5 bath with a private terrace that sits atop Rittenhouse Square! Private terrace accessible via the living/dining area Great room with coffered ceilings and generous entertaining space. 1,552 sqft | $6,500/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved