More News:

May 14, 2019

Cape May’s brisk Monday weather breaks 112-year-old record

The southern-most Jersey Shore town has a new mark for the coldest May 13 ever

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Weather History
05152018_Cape_May_beach Credit/CapeMay.com

Cape May's beach.

If Monday’s dismal weather left you reaching for a blanket in mid-May, you weren’t going crazy: Parts of South Jersey hadn’t experienced those temperatures in decades.

The high temperature in Cape May reached just 55 degrees on Monday, breaking the town's 112-year-old record for the coldest high temperature on May 13, which was previously 56 degrees, according to the Press of Atlantic City.

Elsewhere in South Jersey, the Press reported, Millville in Cumberland County broke a 56-year-old record by only reaching a high of 54 degrees, breaking the old May 13 record by two degrees. And Atlantic City tied its local record – though the city only had to look two years back, to 2017, to find the last time the high topped out at just 54 degrees on May 13.

The average high temperature for the second week of May in South Jersey is 70 degrees, according to the Press. So the area was dealing with some fairly abnormal conditions Monday.

Curiously enough, weather tracking website Cool Weather points out that Cape May is actually the warmest location in New Jersey, based on the highest average annual temperature.

Cape May averages 55.3 degrees year-round, according to the site, which draws its data from the National Climactic Data Center. That means Monday’s reading was ever-so-slightly a chillier-than-average day for the shore town compared to the entire year, much less for the middle of May.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Weather History Cape May Philadelphia Records South Jersey Atlantic City Temperatures

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

2019 NBA Mock Draft Roundup: Who will the Sixers select with 24th-overall pick?
Cam-Johnson-Carolina_051519_usat

Transportation

NJ Transit train service between Atlantic City and Philadelphia restored
NJ Transit Atlantic city train

Music

Lil Uzi Vert says he's finished recording new album 'Eternal Atake'
lil uzi vert eternal atake

Phillies

Kevin Cooney: Bryce Harper's recent slump shouldn't be a surprise — or a cause for concern
Bryce-Harper_051519_usat

Alternative Medicine

Lavender is rising through the ranks of anti-anxiety medications
lavender anxiety treatment

Family-Friendly

Peddler's Village to host 41st annual Strawberry Festival
Strawberry Festival at Peddler's Village

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

FOR RENT! The Alison – 1805 Walnut Street – 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved