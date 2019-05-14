Bucks County 15-year-old charged with felony in Pennridge High School bomb threat

Most high schoolers want their last month of the school year to be as hassle-free as possible. One Bucks County teen took a different approach.

A 15-year-old female student at Pennridge High School was taken into custody Monday for allegedly writing a bomb threat on a bathroom wall in the school on May 10, Pennridge Regional Police Department announced.

The student faces one felony charge of terroristic threats, according to police, as well as a misdemeanor charge of recklessly endangering another person.

The student's identity was not immediately available because she is a minor.

After the threat was found, Pennridge staff evacuated its high school as a precaution, moving students to Pennridge North Middle School and a nearby church. Parents were warned not to attempt to pick their children up after school, and students were instead dispatched on buses.

Police officers and bomb dogs investigated the building and found no evidence of a bomb, Pennridge School District Superintendent David Bolton said, and Pennridge Regional Police Department promptly opened an investigation into the threat.

"It is situations like this that show the true strength of a community," Bolton said. "We continue to be Pennridge Proud."

