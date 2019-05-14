More News:

May 14, 2019

Bucks County 15-year-old charged with felony in Pennridge High School bomb threat

The school was evacuated, but an investigation found no evidence of explosives

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Police Bomb Threat
Pennridge High School Bomb Screenshot/Google Street View

Pennridge High School was evacuated in early May when a bomb threat was found written on a bathroom wall.

Most high schoolers want their last month of the school year to be as hassle-free as possible. One Bucks County teen took a different approach.

A 15-year-old female student at Pennridge High School was taken into custody Monday for allegedly writing a bomb threat on a bathroom wall in the school on May 10, Pennridge Regional Police Department announced.

The student faces one felony charge of terroristic threats, according to police, as well as a misdemeanor charge of recklessly endangering another person.

The student's identity was not immediately available because she is a minor.

After the threat was found, Pennridge staff evacuated its high school as a precaution, moving students to Pennridge North Middle School and a nearby church. Parents were warned not to attempt to pick their children up after school, and students were instead dispatched on buses.

Police officers and bomb dogs investigated the building and found no evidence of a bomb, Pennridge School District Superintendent David Bolton said, and Pennridge Regional Police Department promptly opened an investigation into the threat.

"It is situations like this that show the true strength of a community," Bolton said. "We continue to be Pennridge Proud."

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Police Bomb Threat Bucks County Schools Pennridge

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

2019 NBA Mock Draft Roundup: Who will the Sixers select with 24th-overall pick?
Cam-Johnson-Carolina_051519_usat

Transportation

NJ Transit train service between Atlantic City and Philadelphia restored
NJ Transit Atlantic city train

Music

Lil Uzi Vert says he's finished recording new album 'Eternal Atake'
lil uzi vert eternal atake

Phillies

Kevin Cooney: Bryce Harper's recent slump shouldn't be a surprise — or a cause for concern
Bryce-Harper_051519_usat

Alternative Medicine

Lavender is rising through the ranks of anti-anxiety medications
lavender anxiety treatment

Family-Friendly

Peddler's Village to host 41st annual Strawberry Festival
Strawberry Festival at Peddler's Village

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

FOR RENT! The Alison – 1805 Walnut Street – 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Allan Domb - 050719 - 2201 Chestnut St 104

FOR SALE! The Coronado – 2201 Chestnut Street – Unique 2 bedroom, 1 bath with a high-end kitchen, brand new kitchen, herringbone wood floors and incredible natural light. 898 SF | $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved