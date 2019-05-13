More News:

May 13, 2019

NJ Transit train service between Atlantic City and Philadelphia restored

The Atlantic City Rail Line was shut down following an accident in September 2018 so a new safety system could be installed

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
NJ Transit Atlantic city train NJTRANSIT/Twitter

A train on the Atlantic City Rail Line is seen above stopped at the station in Atlantic City. NJ Transit officially resumed service on the ACRL on Sunday, May 12, 2019. Its trains carry passengers between Philadelphia and Atlantic City.

NJ Transit reopened service on trains between Atlantic City and Philadelphia on Sunday after months of the service being suspended.

The Atlantic City Rail Line was stopped for eight months while the railroad installed a new safety system. It initially was expected to reopen Memorial Day Weekend, however New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced last month it would open two weeks early.

MORE: Antique 118-year-old cash register stolen from old Fiorella’s Sausage store, then found

Service on the ACRL has expanded from three to five trains departing before noon from Atlantic City to Philly to account for morning rush hour. The wait times between trains also will be reduced to no more than two hours between trains during daytime service.

The line had been closed since September 2018, following a collision between a train and a motorist that killed one person and left another injured.


Here is the weekday ACRL train schedule and here is the weekend schedule. 

Dinky service between Princeton University and Princeton Junction also reopened this weekend. It had been closed since October while that line had a safety system installed, as well.

