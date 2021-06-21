More News:

June 21, 2021

Cape May to turn historic Franklin Street School into county library

The building serves as a reminder of the racial segregation in the city's past

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Development Historical Buildings
Cape May Library School Courtesy/Cape May City

The Franklin School was built in 1927 for Black students in Cape May and remained open until New Jersey outlawed school segregation in 1948. The building will be rehabilitated and converted into a branch of the Cape May County Library System.

A former elementary school that has stood as a symbol of Cape May's history of racial segregation will be repurposed as a library branch in the Cape May County Library System, officials announced.

The New Jersey Historic Sites Council voted unanimously last week to approve the rehabilitation of the Franklin Street School, part of a larger initiative to create the city's "Museum Row" and downtown arts and culture district.

Built in 1927, the Franklin Street School was opened for Black students in kindergarten through eighth grade. It had only three classrooms and three teachers to educate Black residents in Cape May. The school was notably located around the corner from Cape May High School, which was open to white students only.

At the time of the building's construction, a new gymnasium at The Franklin School stood as one of the most visible symbols of segregation in Cape May. Though the gym was attached to the school, only white students from Cape May High School could use it, except during recess on rainy days. The school was architecturally designed so that no door from the Black section of the building on the upper floors could connect to the new gym, which had a separate grand opening from The Franklin School.

The school closed in 1948 when New Jersey amended its Constitution to prohibit school segregation, six years before the Supreme Court ruling on Brown vs. The Board of Education led the way for broader desegregation.

In the decades since The Franklin School's closure, it has largely been used as a municipal storage site. It fell into disrepair, but was preserved by New Jersey's designation as an African-American Historic Site.

The decision to turn the building into a library comes after years of efforts to secure a suitable community use for the building.

"This is a great step forward for Cape May," Mayor Zach Mullock said. "Not only will we preserve such important, and largely forgotten history, but we have unanimous support from the State Historic Sites Council to help preserve such an important building for the city of Cape May. This building will be a wonderful library, community center and a place of fellowship for all to gather, learn and have fun!"

The school is located just around the corner from the Harriett Tubman Museum on Lafayette Street, which was a center of abolitionist activity in the 1840s and 1850s. Tubman lived and worked in Cape May during the time, working with other abolitionists, including Franklin Sanborn, to plan trips to slave-owning states and transport Black fugitives to safety.

The Allen AME Church and the Stephen Smith House also serve as part of Cape May's Museum Row.

A timeline for the completion of the library at The Franklin School has not yet been determined.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Development Historical Buildings Cape May Jersey Shore New Jersey Libraries African-Americans

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

The Sixers need to trade Ben Simmons, for his sake and their own
ben-simmons-sixers_062121_usat

Sponsored

Five essential tips for first-time Philly homebuyers
City shot - residential real esta

Parenting

Einstein's DadLab helps new fathers navigate the transition to parenthood
DadLab Einstein Parenting

Investigations

Suspected gunman found dead on SEPTA tracks after shooting on Market-Frankford Line
SEPTA Shooting Arrott

Media

Charles Barkley slams Ben Simmons for being 'scared to death' to shoot
Charles Barkley Ben Simmons Sixers

Food & Drink

Chef-in-residence program to begin at Philadelphia Museum of Art
Museum of Art dining

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 1425 Locust St 31A

FOR SALE! This home is an incredible penthouse with 360 degree views and designer finishes throughout! 2,614 sqft | $1,450,000
Limited - Allan Domb - 2031 Locust St 601

FOR RENT! Luxurious light-filled 3 bed + den, 2 bath located steps from Rittenhouse Square! Features grand entertaining spaces, an updated kitchen and baths, and new gray wood-like flooring throughout most of the flat. 1,375 sqft | $3,250/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved