More Culture:

July 23, 2026

6ABC meteorologist Cecily Tynan to retire after more than 30 years with 'Action News'

Tynan says she plans to travel and spend more time with her family. Her final broadcast will be Aug. 31.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
TV Media
Cecily Tynan 6ABC Provided Image/6ABC

6ABC chief meteorologist Cecily Tynan will retire at the end of August. Tynan joined the 'Action News' team in 1995.

Meteorologist Cecily Tynan is retiring at the end of August, leaving 6ABC after more than 30 years as weathercaster for "Action News," the station said Thursday.

Tynan broke the news to viewers during Thursday's 6 p.m. newscast. She said the decision has been in the works for a long time, and she now plans to devote more time to her family.

MORE: Documentary to explore life of former Philly radio host whose mother fatally shot her father

"I love my co-workers and I love our viewers, and that's why I've stayed here so long," Tynan said. "When you love what you do, you never work a day in your life."

Tynan joined 6ABC in 1995, starting out as a weekend weather anchor and general assignment reporter. She became the station's chief meteorologist in 2009, a role she's held ever since. Tynan also previously hosted the Saturday night show "Primetime Weekend" and has made guest appearances on ABC News, including national segments on "Good Morning America" and "World News Tonight."

"From the moment she first walked off the elevator and joined Action News, Cecily has been a trusted voice for viewers, a leader in our newsroom, and one of the most talented broadcasters in Philadelphia," 6ABC general manager John Morris said in a statement. "Whether guiding us through storms or being part of our holiday traditions, Cecily has been a part of our lives for a long time. As much as our viewers are going to miss her, we will miss her even more."

Tynan's broadcasting career spans more than 35 years. The Connecticut native spent the early part of her career as a weather and news anchor at KTNV in Las Vegas and WDBJ in Roanoke, Virginia, before joining 6ABC. Tynan has been a vocal animal welfare advocate over the years, often sponsoring the station's "Shelter Me" segment that seeks to find homes for adoptable pets in the Philly region. She's also a marathon runner and slalom water-skier. 

"Instead of forecasting snow, I'm looking forward to spending my winters in Florida water skiing," Tynan said in a statement.

Tynan's final broadcast at 6ABC will be at 6 p.m. on Aug. 31.

"I'm proud of the work we've done and thankful to 6abc viewers for trusting me with their weather forecasts," Tynan said.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more TV Media Philadelphia Weather Meteorologists 6ABC

Featured

Limited - Visit NJ - Scenic Wows

Scenic hidden wows in Jersey
Limited - Town of Bel air Main image

Bel Air, Maryland is the perfect destination for festivals, markets, and Main Street magic

Just In

Must Read

Environment

Chester County to add 82 acres to public parks, nature spaces

Chester County parks expansion

Festivals

Philadelphia Taco Festival returns with 130-plus taco varieties, margaritas and tequila tasting flights

Tacos for the Philadelphia Taco Festival

Mental Health

Mental health check-ins to smartphones may monitor suicide risk better than weekly therapy sessions

EMA suicide

Books

'Odyssey' movie boosts sales of Penn professor's translation of Homer's epic

Emily Wilson

Sponsored

Yarbo helps homeowners reclaim yards

Limited - Yarbo - Glen

Phillies

MLB trade rumors: Phillies 'would love to acquire' Mets top reliever

Mets-trade-deadline-Phillies-Luke-Weaver_072026

© 2026 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved