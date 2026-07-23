6ABC meteorologist Cecily Tynan to retire after more than 30 years with 'Action News'

Meteorologist Cecily Tynan is retiring at the end of August, leaving 6ABC after more than 30 years as weathercaster for "Action News," the station said Thursday.

Tynan broke the news to viewers during Thursday's 6 p.m. newscast. She said the decision has been in the works for a long time, and she now plans to devote more time to her family.

"I love my co-workers and I love our viewers, and that's why I've stayed here so long," Tynan said. "When you love what you do, you never work a day in your life."

Chief meteorologist Cecily Tynan to retire after more than 30 years with Action News https://t.co/SedhsbQG0R pic.twitter.com/0atBzLOdor — Action News on 6abc (@6abc) July 23, 2026

Tynan joined 6ABC in 1995, starting out as a weekend weather anchor and general assignment reporter. She became the station's chief meteorologist in 2009, a role she's held ever since. Tynan also previously hosted the Saturday night show "Primetime Weekend" and has made guest appearances on ABC News, including national segments on "Good Morning America" and "World News Tonight."

"From the moment she first walked off the elevator and joined Action News, Cecily has been a trusted voice for viewers, a leader in our newsroom, and one of the most talented broadcasters in Philadelphia," 6ABC general manager John Morris said in a statement. "Whether guiding us through storms or being part of our holiday traditions, Cecily has been a part of our lives for a long time. As much as our viewers are going to miss her, we will miss her even more."

Tynan's broadcasting career spans more than 35 years. The Connecticut native spent the early part of her career as a weather and news anchor at KTNV in Las Vegas and WDBJ in Roanoke, Virginia, before joining 6ABC. Tynan has been a vocal animal welfare advocate over the years, often sponsoring the station's "Shelter Me" segment that seeks to find homes for adoptable pets in the Philly region. She's also a marathon runner and slalom water-skier.

"Instead of forecasting snow, I'm looking forward to spending my winters in Florida water skiing," Tynan said in a statement.

Tynan's final broadcast at 6ABC will be at 6 p.m. on Aug. 31.

"I'm proud of the work we've done and thankful to 6abc viewers for trusting me with their weather forecasts," Tynan said.