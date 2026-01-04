Celebrate the Lunar New Year at Penn Museum with 'CultureFest!'

The Penn Museum will celebrate the Year of the Horse with its 45th Annual "CultureFest!" Lunar New Year on Saturday, Jan. 31, featuring a full day of performances, activities and a traditional Lion Dance finale.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and includes dance performances, storytelling, art-making, Tai Chi demonstrations, educational workshops and a marketplace. Programming takes place throughout the museum and outdoor spaces.

Scheduled highlights include a “Dotting the Eye” ceremony and welcome remarks at 11 a.m., followed by dance performances at 11:30 a.m. The celebration concludes with a Lion Dance finale at 3:50 p.m., a long-running family favorite. All activities are included with museum admission.

Saturday, Jan. 31 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Penn Museum

3260 South St.

Philadelphia, PA 19104

Included with museum admission

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the editorial staff.



