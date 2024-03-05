State trooper involved in arrest of Philly LGBTQ official put on restricted duty

The fallout from the arrest of LGBTQ city official Celena Morrison and her husband on Saturday morning continues. The Pennsylvania State Police trooper who made the arrest is on restricted duty while the matter is under investigation.

A video showing the trooper, who has not been identified by police, aggressively arresting Morrison and her husband Darius McLean spread on social media, spurring concerned reactions from city officials, including Mayor Cherelle Parker.

Morrison is the executive director of the city's Office of LGBT Affairs, and McLean is the chief operating officer of the William Way LGBT Community Center. The confrontation occurred at a traffic stop on the Vine Street Expressway.

Police say that the trooper pulled Morrison over for various vehicle code violations, including tinted windows, driving with expired registration and driving too close to another vehicle. McLean pulled up behind the trooper, and the event escalated.

Both McLean and Morrison have since been released, but as State Police and the office of the District Attorney look into the incident, one key piece of evidence that investigators lack is any body camera footage.

Body cameras for state troopers have not yet rolled out in Philly due to "logistics and making the IT work," reports The Philadelphia Inquirer. After Morrison and McLean's arrest, state police said that they would expedite the rollout over the next eight weeks.

Reactions continue to pour in, with Mike Lee of the ACLU of Pennsylvania telling CBS News Philadelphia that the incident is another example of "Black and brown people as well as trans and queer individuals" being more likely to be stopped police. Lee called for transparency and de-escalation strategies.

Meanwhile, the Pennsylvania State Troopers Association, which represents 4,300 active and retired state troopers, declined to comment on the matter, only stating that it was "aware of Saturday’s incident," adding: "Pennsylvania state troopers go to work prepared to lay down their lives for their fellow citizens."