Mallory Fix-Lopex resigns as Philadelphia school board vice president

As officials, including the new mayor, ponder the new leadership for the school board, one name will no longer be in the mix.

Mallory Fix-Lopex, vice president of the Board of Education for the School District of Philadelphia, announced her resignation on Monday, effective April 18. Fix-Lopez, who has served on the board for six years, said she's leaving because she couldn't keep up with the necessary time commitment and due to a medical procedure pre-scheduled for mid-April.

Though she originally reapplied for a seat, Fix-Lopez withdrew her name for consideration for the new board that will be appointed by new Mayor Cherelle Parker in the spring.

“Serving on the school board is a serious commitment, and to me represents an individual fulfilling one of the most important roles in our democracy: Citizen," said Parker in a statement. "We wish Mallory Fix-Lopez all our best.”

Fix-Lopez was appointed to the board in 2018 by former Mayor Jim Kenney and reappointed again in 2020. She was first elected to the role of vice president by her fellow board members in 2022 and reelected in December of last year. In that time, she was a key player the district's transition away from state control to local after the School Reform Commission was dissolved in 2017.

According to the school board, Fix-Lopez was also a supporter of trans and nonbinary students through Policy 252, gender-neutral bathrooms in all schools and employee training. She also advocated for interpretation and translation services, helped author the governance policies for the board during the transition and facilitated the superintendent's evaluation for two former superintendents.

“Vice President Fix-Lopez, an incredible educator, colleague and friend, whose service, dedication and sacrifice over the last six-plus years has not only helped to propel the board’s mission to govern from a student-centered perspective with student achievement at its core, but also, she has left an indelible mark on the board,” said board president Reginald Streater. “She has been, and I am sure will continue to be, about the work and advocating for our children. Her loss will be deeply felt.”

Officials are currently interviewing board member candidates, and Parker will select the final nine from a group of 27 finalists in the coming months.