More News:

November 25, 2020

Center City Pretzel Co. launches GoFundMe to stay afloat amid pandemic

Family-owned business has been on Washington Avenue for 40 years

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Small Businesses Crowdfunding
Soft Pretzel GoFundMe Source/GoFundMe

Center City Pretzel Co. is located at 816 Washington Avenue in South Philadelphia. The family-owned business has turned to GoFundMe for support during the coronavirus pandemic.

One of Philadelphia's most treasured soft pretzel spots is turning to the community for help weathering the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Center City Pretzel Co. has been on Washington Avenue in South Philadelphia for 40 years, a second generation business that has supplied the doughy staple as a failsafe recommendation for foodies in the city.

The owners launched a GoFundMe campaign this month revealing that the pandemic has "almost destroyed" their business.

"Our business is down 80% from the lack of schools, vendors who have no one to vend to and corporate buildings being empty," the owners wrote. "Yet our raw material costs keep going up. This means we are struggling to meet our customers needs."

As restaurants and caterers across the city struggle under the weight of pandemic restrictions and changing consumer habits, some of Philadelphia's most iconic brands have either folded or shut down temporarily in hopes of a later return, including South Philly's John's Roast Pork.

And while the city has provided grants and loans to small businesses with CARES Act funding, the loss of business continues to compound in the absence of additional federal support and targeted aid for the restaurant industry.

Much like Reading Terminal Market, Center City Pretzel Co. turned to GoFundMe with a goal of $10,000. That number was already surpassed by Friday afternoon, but the campaign remains open for donations.

"Any and all donations are greatly appreciated and extremely humbling as we've never asked for help in 40 years," the owners wrote. "We find ourselves in difficult and uncharted territory. As a second generation baker, this is all we do, what we love. This is our Philly legacy."

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Small Businesses Crowdfunding South Philadelphia COVID-19 GoFundMe

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Daryl Morey suggests Sixers roster is mostly set, bigger moves on hold until playoff push
daryl-morey_101520_usat

Development

Penn plans stunning West Philly lab for energy science and technology
Penn Energy One

Illness

Take it from an expert: Dr. Tony Fauci’s hierarchy of safety during COVID-19
Dr. Fauci COVID-19 Vaccine

Eagles

Making sense of Doug Pederson's terrible, horrible, no good, very bad press conference
Doug-Pederson_112320_usat

Holiday

Give a gift from a Philadelphia small business this holiday season
Gifts to buy from local businesses

Holiday

Old City getting in holiday spirit with decorated window displays, shopping deals
Old City Holiday Window Contest

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - The Philadelphia 2401 pennsylvania ave

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian: Rarely available 2 bedroom (combination of a studio and 1 bedroom) penthouse showcasing Art Museum and city skyline views, 57’ balcony, floor-to-ceiling windows, high ceilings, and wood floors. 1,918 sf. $699,000.
Allan Domb - 219 s 18th st 1402

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse: Bright 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom on a high floor with oversized windows offering Billy Penn views atop City Hall and an open kitchen. 509 sf. $289,900.
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved