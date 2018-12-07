More Events:

December 07, 2018

First Center City District Restaurant Week of 2019 to last 13 days

Time to make reservations

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Carroll - Coeur Dinner Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Rotisserie chicken and a bottle of Oude Kriek lambic.

Start making plans to dine out in the new year. The first Center City District Restaurant Week of 2019 is quickly approaching.

During Restaurant Week, more than 100 hot spots in Philly offer three-course dinners for $35 per person. Some also offer three-course lunches for $20.

And Restaurant Week actually lasts longer than seven days. It will take place Sunday, Jan. 13, through Friday, Jan. 25. That's 13 chances to score a deal at a new restaurant you've been dying to try, or a favorite spot you've been eager to revisit.

The full list of participants can be viewed here. You can search by name or cuisine.

New restaurants for the first Restaurant Week of 2019 include Bai Wei, which serves Asian cuisine, and Sedition, which offers American fare.

Also, participating restaurants will mix signature cocktails featuring Maker’s Mark Bourbon and El Tesoro Tequila to complement their menus.

Center City District Restaurant Week Winter 2019

Sunday, Jan. 13, through Friday, Jan. 25
$35 per person for dinner; $20 per person for lunch
Center City restaurants

