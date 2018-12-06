Sip warm cocktails by the fire at this rooftop bar overlooking the Parkway

The season of outdoor beer gardens and rooftop drinking is over. Or is it?

Assembly Rooftop Lounge, which offers views of Logan Square, the Free Library, Franklin Institute and Museum of Art, stays open through the colder months.

Guests are invited to gather around the lounge's cozy fire pits, while sipping hot drinks from the new winter cocktail menu.

Check out the three new additions below.

Courtesy of/PUNCH MEDIA Take in the view, while enjoying the Cool Runnings.

• Cool Runnings ($14) – Made with Plantation's dark pineapple rum, Clement's coconut rum, hot chocolate and topped with orange and vanilla whipped cream • Evergreen Tea’Jito ($14) – Made with Appleton Estate Reserve Rum, brown sugar, green tea, mint and lime • Hot Dotty ($14) – A twist on a hot toddy, made with Jameson Whiskey, Laphroaig Scotch, ginger, sage, honey and lemon

There's also a seasonal menu of cold cocktails, plus wine and beer.

During the winter months, the rooftop lounge opens at 4 p.m. on Tuesdays through Saturdays. It's located at 1840 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, Philadelphia, PA 19103.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.