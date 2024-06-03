More News:

June 03, 2024

Three people injured in shooting in Center City, police say

The shooting at 11th and Ludlow streets, which is believed to stem from an argument, left a 42-year-old woman in critical condition, according to authorities.

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
center city shooting Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Three people were shot in the area of 11th and Ludlow streets in Center City on Sunday night, authorities say. One of the victims, a 42-year-old woman, is in critical condition.

Three people were shot in Center City on Sunday night, according to police.

The shooting happened just before 11:30 p.m. in the area of 11th and Ludlow streets, not far from Market Street, NBC10 reported. A 42-year-old woman was shot in the pelvis and arm, a 53-year-old woman was shot in the knee and a 22-year-old man was shot twice in the arm, authorities say.

MORE: 12 people arrested, 3 police officers injured after fights break out at Gloucester Township event

The 42 year-old-woman was rushed to nearby Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in critical condition, 6ABC reported. The other two victims are in stable condition, police say.  

At least four shots were fired from a 9mm gun, according to authorities. Investigators are working to obtain better video of the shooting to determine how it happened and get a better description of the shooter.

"There was some type of argument or dispute that happened out here; however, we're getting conflicting information on the description of any shooters," Philadelphia Police captain Anthony Ganard told 6ABC.

Sunday's shooting was the latest in a violent weekend in Philadelphia, which saw several people hurt and at least two dead after shootings. 

On Friday night, a man was shot several times at the intersection of 58th and Ellsworth streets in Southwest Philadelphia, authorities say. Then, on Saturday, at least four people were shot and one was killed in a shooting along South 58th Street near Cobbs Creek in Southwest Philly, according to police. Later on Saturday, also in Southwest Philly, at least three people were shot and one was killed in what police describe as a road rage shooting near the intersection of Grays Avenue and S. 62nd Street.

