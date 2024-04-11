Breezy's Deli brings robot smoothie maker to new store in Point Breeze

April 11, 2024
In his new deli and corner store hybrid opening Saturday in Point Breeze, owner Chad Durkin wants to build community — with the help of a smoothie-making robot.
Breezy's Deli and Market opens tomorrow as the latest project from Durkin, the chef behind Small Oven Pastry Shop & Porco's Porchetteria a few doors down. Durkin said he wanted to open Breezy's as a gathering spot — there's a counter with stools at the front, and he wants to add tables and chairs outside during the summer — after Porco's had to pivot during the pandemic.
"I wanted to create a new space for the community because I felt like I did that at Small Oven and Porco's originally, but then COVID happened and ... we're a takeout place," Durkin said.
At Breezy's, customers can grab Greenstreet Coffee, local produce and baked goods and ice cream from Small Oven.
Customers can also grab a freshly made smoothies or slushies from Botrista, a drink-making machine designed by a former Telsa engineer. Durkin has lovingly named his Breezy Bob, which will offer iced drinks made from fresh fruit purees and juices. Durkin calls it a "souped-up soda machine."
"We're offering this familiar product, meaning a slushie, which you go to 7-Eleven and you'd see the blue raspberry or the Coca-Cola slushie and you'd pump it in and drink it when you were 15 on your bicycle," Durkin said. "I have that memory and then I was like, 'Oh, I can make these really healthy ones.'"
Breezy's will be open 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays at 2235 Washington Ave. Durkin said he'll also make the space available to rent for private events, and he'd also eventually like to offer cooking classes.
"I really just wanted a meeting place. I love Philadelphia, I'm investing in it, I love this neighborhood," Durkin said. "It's influenced me and my life and I want to have a place where people are welcome and can come in, grab a sandwich, grab a drink and have a conversation."