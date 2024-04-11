Breezy's Deli brings robot smoothie maker to new store in Point Breeze

In his new deli and corner store hybrid opening Saturday in Point Breeze, owner Chad Durkin wants to build community — with the help of a smoothie-making robot.

Breezy's Deli and Market opens tomorrow as the latest project from Durkin, the chef behind Small Oven Pastry Shop & Porco's Porchetteria a few doors down. Durkin said he wanted to open Breezy's as a gathering spot — there's a counter with stools at the front, and he wants to add tables and chairs outside during the summer — after Porco's had to pivot during the pandemic.