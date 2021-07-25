More News:

July 25, 2021

Charlie Gerow, Pa. gubernatorial candidate, investigated for fatal Chester County crash

Gerow, a Republican, said he did not cause the wreck on the Pennsylvania Turnpike

Brooks Holton
By Brooks Holton
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Car Crash
72521 Charlie Gerow Charlie Gerow/Facebook

Charlie Gerow, a Republican vying to become Pennsylvania's next governor, is under investigation for his involvement in a fatal crash that occurred Wednesday night in Chester County. Gerow in a statement said he "looks forward to the State Police completing their investigation and is confident that the investigation will confirm that he was not the cause (of) the accident."

Charlie Gerow, a Republican gubernatorial candidate, is under investigation for his involvement in a Chester County crash that killed a motorcyclist and shut down the Pennsylvania Turnpike for seven hours, according to multiple reports. 

The crash occurred around 10 p.m. Wednesday just west of the King of Prussia interchange in the westbound lanes of the turnpike, police said. A witness told Spotlight PA's Angela Couloumbis that Gerow drove for several miles with the motorcycle stuck to the front of his car.

In a statement to the Associated Press, Gerow said through a spokesperson that he “looks forward to the State Police completing their investigation and is confident that the investigation will confirm that he was not the cause (of) the accident.”

The motorcyclist was identified as Logan Carl Abbott, 30, of Bradford County, according to PennLive.com. Abbott died of multiple blunt impacts, and toxicology tests are pending, officials said. 

A report from Pennsylvania State Police does not name Gerow or provide further details of what led up to the crash. A highway construction worker, Nicholas Forgette, told Spotlight PA that he saw a Mercedes pass with a motorcycle wedged into its grill when he was working on the turnpike Wednesday evening.

The motorcycle was “sitting upright, with the side stuck into the front of the car," according to Forgette.

"It was a big motorcycle, too. There were a bunch of sparks. And it was very loud," said Forgette, who according to Spotlight PA works for a traffic control company in Pottstown.

Forgette told Spotlight PA he saw the Mercedes pulled over by State Police several miles down the road from where he first saw the car pass. Gerow was sitting on a guardrail, stone-faced and "kind of disconnected," he said.

A spokesperson with Pennsylvania State Police said the investigation is "active and ongoing," and authorities are trying to determine whether other vehicles may have been involved, according to Spotlight PA.

Gerow, 66, runs Quantum Communications, a marketing firm based in Harrisburg. He announced his candidacy for governor in June and has previously campaigned for Congress and the state legislature.  

According to the Associated Press, Gerow toured Pennsylvania's GOP’s event circuit for months and spoke to audiences as a potential candidate. He has also appeared as a political commentator on “Face the State,” a public affairs television show, for more than two decades.

Brooks Holton

Brooks Holton
PhillyVoice Staff

brooks@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Car Crash Chester County Pennsylvania State Police Pennsylvania Turnpike Charlie Gerow

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Sixers likely to trade 28th pick, still seeking big return for Ben Simmons in trade talks
Ben_Simmons_8_Hornets_Sixers_Frese.jpg

Sponsored

Latest Ben Simmons trade talk and odds
Basketball all net stadium

Government

'Do more:' Philly leaders send Mayor Kenney a plan to address gun violence
Jamie Gauthier gun violence

Prevention

What are 'breakthrough' COVID cases and should you be worried?
Breakthrough COVID infections

Books

Bruce Springsteen, Barack Obama's 'Renegades' podcast will be turned into a book
Bruce Springsteen Barack Obama Renegades book

Performances

DaBaby, Saweetie and more will perform at 'Can't Wait Live' at the Mann Center
Can't Wait Live concert with DaBaby

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 1701-15 locust st 1809

FOR SALE! OPEN HOUSE ON JULY 25! Corner, sun-soaked 3 bed, 3.5 bath at The Warwick offering 270 degree views to the south, east and north. One half block from Rittenhouse Square. 2,000 sqft | $1,175,000
Limited - Allan Domb 22 s front st

FOR RENT! Loft-style living with modern finishes at 22 South Front Street! Enter this 1 bed, 1 bath residence into a sun-soaked living area with floor-to-ceiling windows and hardwood floors throughout. 995 sqft |$2,375/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved