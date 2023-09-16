Former Phillies manager Charlie Manuel suffers stroke during medical procedure

Former Phillies manager Charlie Manuel suffered a stroke on Saturday while undergoing a medical procedure in a Florida hospital, the club announced.

The hospital was able to attend to Manuel immediately, needing to remove a blood clot, though the Phillies said that the next 24 hours will be crucial to his recovery.

The full statement from the club:

Manuel, 79, managed the Phillies from 2005-2013, guiding the franchise through its golden era in a run of five straight NL East titles from 2007-2011, back-to-back NL pennants, and of course, the 2008 World Series championship – Philadelphia's first professional sports title in 25 years at the time.

His blue-collar mentality and affinity for hitting – "Hittin' Season," as he calls it – endeared him to the city and kept him around the club long after he was fired in 2013, serving as one of their most prominent alumni.

