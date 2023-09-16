More Sports:

September 16, 2023

Former Phillies manager Charlie Manuel suffers stroke during medical procedure

He was attended to immediately, but the next 24 hours will be crucial to his recovery, the team said in a statement.

NickTricome.jpg
By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies MLB
Charlie-Manuel-Phillies-Alumni-Weekend-MLB-2022.jpg Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports

Former Phillies manager Charlie Manuel on the field at Citizens Bank Park last summer during the club's alumni weekend.

Former Phillies manager Charlie Manuel suffered a stroke on Saturday while undergoing a medical procedure in a Florida hospital, the club announced.

The hospital was able to attend to Manuel immediately, needing to remove a blood clot, though the Phillies said that the next 24 hours will be crucial to his recovery. 

The full statement from the club:

The Phillies have been informed that while undergoing a medical procedure today in a Florida hospital, Charlie Manuel suffered a stroke. The hospital was able to attend to Charlie immediately and subsequently remove a blood clot. The next 24 hours will be crucial to his recovery, and Charlie’s family asks that you keep him in your thoughts and prayers at this time. [Phillies]
Manuel, 79, managed the Phillies from 2005-2013, guiding the franchise through its golden era in a run of five straight NL East titles from 2007-2011, back-to-back NL pennants, and of course, the 2008 World Series championship – Philadelphia's first professional sports title in 25 years at the time. 

His blue-collar mentality and affinity for hitting – "Hittin' Season," as he calls it – endeared him to the city and kept him around the club long after he was fired in 2013, serving as one of their most prominent alumni. 

