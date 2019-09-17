More Culture:

September 17, 2019

Chef Nick Elmi releases first cookbook, 'Laurel: Modern American Flavors in Philadelphia'

Each chapter offers a nine-course tasting menu designed for the season

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Nick Elmi has new cookbook, Laurel: Modern American Flavors in Philadelphia Courtesy of/Neal Santos

Chef Nick Elmi has new cookbook, "Laurel: Modern American Flavors in Philadelphia."

Chef Nick Elmi, winner of "Top Chef" Season 11, has made a name for himself in Philadelphia with his award-winning French restaurant Laurel on East Passyunk Avenue.

Now, fans of Elmi's cooking can learn his recipes in "Laurel: Modern American Flavors in Philadelphia," Elmi's first cookbook, co-authored by respected food and travel writer Adam Erace.

The 224-page cookbook ($35) went on sale Tuesday. It includes hyper-seasonal dishes, like winter's bourbon-glazed grilled lobster with grains and apple blossom.

"The cookbook mirrors the intimate dining experience of the award-winning, 22-seat dining room [at Laurel] through the celebration of refined, seasonal and local fare, with an emphasis on sustainability and creativity," according to a press release.

Each chapter offers a nine-course tasting menu designed for the season, plus an accompanying cocktail pairing.

Laurel was nominated by the James Beard Foundation as one of the Best New Restaurants in America in 2013.

Elmi is also chef and owner of ITV, located next door to Laurel, and Royal Boucherie in Old City.

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

