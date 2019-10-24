More Health:

October 24, 2019

Chemical exposure in early pregnancy may cause brain development issues in children

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Women's Health Pregnancy
Chemical exposure early pregnancy freestocks.org/Pexels

Exposure to common chemicals, such as BPA and phthalates, during the first trimester of pregnancy may affect brain development, a study published in Environment International says.

Exposure to certain household chemicals during early pregnancy may affect brain development in children, a new study suggests. 

The study published in Environment International found that pregnant women were more likely to have children with lower IQs if the expecting moms had been exposed to chemicals during their first trimesters of pregnancy. These common chemicals, which include bisphenol A and phthalates, among others, can cause hormone disruption in the body.

Researchers examined 718 women during their first trimesters and measured potential exposure from 26 chemicals through blood and urine samples. Researchers followed up with the children at age 7 and conducted IQ tests. 

Children who were born to women with higher concentrations of chemicals in their bodies had lower IQ scores. Boys were the most impacted from the chemical exposure. Their IQs dropped by two points compared to children whose mothers' weren't exposed as heavily to chemicals. 

Researchers found high concentrations of bisphenol F — an allegedly healthier alternative to BPA — had the largest impact on IQ in children. They also examined pesticides, like chlorpyrifos, and other chemicals, such as triclosan, a popular chemical in antibacterial soap, and polyfluoroalkyl, which is often found in cleaning products. 

Many of these chemicals only stay in the body for a short period of time, researchers noted, which indicates that even small exposure to these chemicals could have a damaging affect to the neurodevelopment of unborn babies.

Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Headshot - Virginia Streva

Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff

virginia@phillyvoice.com

Read more Women's Health Pregnancy United States Children's Health Philadelphia Brain Development

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Phillies hire Joe Girardi as next manager
Joe Girardi Phillies manager odds

Politics

Mayor Jim Kenney just endorsed Elizabeth Warren for president
1023_Jim Kenney

Prevention

Does poor dental hygiene impact your heart health?
oral hygiene heart

Sixers

Sixers show they can finally win games without overextending Joel Embiid
8_Joel_Embiid_sixers_76ersvsCeltics_KateFrese.jpg

Food & Drink

El Techo on top of the Philly Pod hotel offers rooftop dining year-round
El Techo

Movies

Where to watch 'The Irishman' in theaters this November
The Irishman where to watch in theaters

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved