More News:

March 06, 2020

Five business destroyed in fire at Cherry Hill shopping center

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Emergencies Fires
Cherry Hill Fire Evesham Cherry Hill Fire Department/Facebook

A fire broke out on March 6, 2020 at a Cherry Hill shopping center located at 484 Evesham Road. Several businesses were destroyed by the flames, firefighters said.

Firefighters in Cherry Hill battled a fierce blaze on Friday morning that destroyed several businesses at a shopping plaza.

The fire broke out just before 11:00 a.m. at the shopping center on the 400 block of East Evesham Road.

By noon, the flames were brought under control and all of the occupants of the businesses were confirmed safe, firefighters said.

None of the stores were open at the time of the fire except Starbucks, which appears to have sustained the least amount of damage.

The other businesses include a Vietnamese restaurant, a beauty salon, a dry cleaner, a cake shop and a dog groomer. There were no animals inside the building at the time of the fire.

At the time the fire broke out, there was no power at any of the businesses due to electrical work underway in the immediate area, officials told 6ABC.

Firefighters have not yet been able to enter any of the plaza's properties, which have been deemed structurally unsound.

An investigation of the fire is underway with the Cherry Hill Fire Marshall's Office.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Emergencies Fires Cherry Hill Businesses

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Illness

Delco patient among Pennsylvania's first two coronavirus cases
Coronavirus Delco Pennsylvania Wayne County

Eagles

Three free agents who make sense for the Eagles, version 4.0
030520PhillipDorsett

Illness

New Jersey reports second presumptive coronavirus case
First Coronavirus Case New Jersey

Flyers

What they're saying: Don't look now, but the Flyers are legit Stanley Cup contenders
Flyers-Capitals_030520_usat

Entertainment

New Philly podcast 'Love + Grit' features Laiya St. Clair from 'Questlove Supreme'
Love + Grit is new podcast about Philadelphia from Visit Philly

Weekend

Things to do in Philadelphia this weekend, March 6-8
Things to do in Philadelphia this weekend, March 6-8

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $659,900
Limited - The Alison - 1805 Walnut - Allan Domb

PENTHOUSE FOR RENT! The Alison - Luxurious entire floor 3 bed plus den, 4.5 bath penthouse with a magnificent 2,144 sf terrace overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 3,755 sf interior | 2,144 sf exterior | $17,500/month
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved