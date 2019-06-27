Cherry Hill Mall hosting Restaurant Week in July

June 27, 2019
Cherry Hill Mall's Restaurant Week will take place Sunday, July 7, through Sunday, July 14.
During the event, select restaurants will offer special menus at a fixed price. Participants are Grand Lux Cafe, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Maggiano's, Bahama Breeze, Bistro at Cherry Hill and California Pizza Kitchen
Many of the restaurants have already posted their menus online. Seasons 52 has caramelized grilled sea scallops as a dinner option, Grand Lux Cafe will serve a warm butter cake for dessert and Bahama Breeze's lunch menu includes jerk chicken pasta.
The mall's Restaurant Week will take place a month before the Cherry Hill Restaurant Week.
Cherry Hill Mall
2000 NJ-38, Cherry Hill, N.J. 08002
