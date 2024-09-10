Chestnut Hill's Fall for the Arts Festival returns for its 40th year on Sept. 15

The Fall for the Arts Festival in Chestnut Hill is returning for its 40th year, and organizers expect the event on Sunday, Sept. 15, to attract more than 200 vendors from the mid-Atlantic region.



Festivities will take place between the 8000 and 8600 blocks of Germantown Avenue. At Makers Village between Abington and Willow Grove avenues, artists will perform live demonstrations of their crafts, including glass blowing, weaving and pottery.

There will also be an art contest, with awards in previous years including categories for oil and acrylics; drawing, illustration and printmaking; watercolors; photography; and crafts. Pigs Alley Gallery in Flourtown won Best in Show last year.



The Stagecrafters theater on 8130 Germantown Ave. will have plenty of family-friendly activities. It has previously hosted a photo booth, shows from a stiltwalker, tarot card readings and children's theatre performances.

Philly blues and soul band Dukes of Destiny will perform from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the Bethlehem Pike Stage at 8701 Germantown Ave. New Jersey-based band Jon Savage and the Classic Rockers will follow, playing until 5 p.m.

Germantown Avenue between the 8000 and 8600 blocks will be closed to vehicles, with the full event scheduled from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The rain day is set for Oct. 6.

Sunday, Sept. 15 (rain day Oct. 6)

11 a.m.-5 p.m. | pay-as-you-go

8000-8600 blocks of Germantown Avenue, Philadelphia