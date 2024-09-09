Ocean City's Air Show Weekend is two days of vintage aircraft, pyrotechnics and aerial acrobatics

If you're visiting Ocean City this weekend be sure to look up: Stunt pilots, skydivers and parachuters will be performing in the skies above the shore town on Saturday and Sunday.

Ocean City's Air Show Weekend is Saturday, Sept. 14, through Sunday, Sept. 15. The weekend's events include a festival at the airport and multiple acrobatic aerial shows over the beach and boardwalk.

MORE: Giant bounce park with obstacle course and 23-foot slide to open on weekends at Cherry Hill Mall

The end-of-summer festivities start Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with the Ocean City Airport Festival at the town's municipal airfield, at 2600 Bay Ave. The festival will feature a display of vintage aircraft along with food, music, coloring contests for kids and helicopter rides.

At noon, "America's Skydiving Team," Team Fastrax, will perform and Ocean City Council President Pete Madden will make a tandem jump with one of the team pros. There also will be a half-mile fun/walk on the airport's runway, allowing people of all ages to traverse the airtrip, which is typically not open to pedestrians.

Later Saturday, at 8 p.m., the Parachute Pyrotechnic Show takes to the skies over the beach and boardwalk. Team Fastrax parachutists will exit their aircraft at 6,000 feet in the air and fly in formation, as colorful pyrotechnics explode around them. The skydivers will land on the Seventh Street beach, but the show will be visible from anywhere along the boardwalk.

Provided Image/Doug Bergen The Parachute Pyrotechnic Show will dazzle spectacle about Ocean City's boardwalk at 8 p.m. Saturday.

During Sunday's Boardwalk Aerobatic Air Show stunt pilots will spin, tumble and roll their planes in the sky over the beach and boardwalk starting at 1 p.m. Team Fastrax opens the show with a jump, and other performers include Rick Volker Air Shows, David Windmiller Air Shows, Jersey Jerks and Full Throttle Formation Team. Ocean City officials say the show can best be viewed between Fifth and 14th streets.

The air performances can be canceled if weather conditions don't allow for safe flying, and there are no rain dates scheduled. As of Monday, the Ocean City forecasts for Saturday and Sunday predict it will be mostly sunny both days.

Earlier this summer, the 2024 Atlantic City Air Show, which had been scheduled for August, was abruptly canceled due to funding and scheduling issues.

Saturday, Sept. 14, through Sunday, Sept. 15



Times vary | Free



Ocean City, New Jersey