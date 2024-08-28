More Events:

August 28, 2024

Giant bounce park with obstacle course and 23-foot slide to open on weekends at Cherry Hill Mall

FUNBOX offers 'continuous jumping zones' and 10 different play areas that span 25,000 square feet.

FUNBOX, a 25,000 square foot bounce park, will be at the Cherry Hill Mall on weekends through Oct. 20.

A gigantic bounce park will be open on weekends at the Cherry Hill Mall starting Friday, Aug. 30.

FUNBOX, which boasts bouncy attractions spanning 25,000 square feet, will pop up in the parking lot by Church Road across from the mall's JCPenney store. It will be open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 20.

Billing itself as the "world's biggest bounce park," FUNBOX has "continuous jumping zones" connecting its 10 different play areas that are geared toward people of all ages. Attractions include an obstacle course and a 23-foot slide. 

The park offers "tons of photo ops," according to the company's website. And, you never know who might show up — Philly native comedian Kevin Hart was spotted at a FUNBOX pop-up in 2022. Also at each stop, the company supports a local foster care agency, an initiative inspired by the FUNBOX founder's upbringing in the foster system.

During the first two weekends of its stay in South Jersey — Aug. 30 through Sept. 1, and Sept. 6-8 — tickets will be available at a discounted price of $19 when purchased online. After that, general admission, which covers about 90 minutes of play, will start at $28. Children 2 years old and younger are free, and all kids younger than 13 must be accompanied by an adult.

FUNBOX is open Fridays from 3-7:30 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays from 10:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. The pop-up will also be open on Labor Day (Monday, Sept. 2) from 10:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

FUNBOX: Cherry Hill

Friday, Aug. 30, through Sunday, Oct. 20
Hours vary | $28
Cherry Hill Mall
2000 NJ-38, Cherry Hill

