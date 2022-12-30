More Events:

December 30, 2022

Chestnut Hill on Ice returns, celebrating everything cold but offering cozy options, too

There will be frozen art, frozen bars, hot drinks and plenty of bonfires. The festival takes place Jan. 27-28 along Germantown Avenue

Maggie Mancini phillyvoice
By Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff
Family-Friendly Winter
Chestnut Hill on Ice 2023 Provided image/Chestnut Hill Business District

Chestnut Hill on Ice takes place on Germantown Avenue on Friday, Jan. 27, from 5 to 8 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 28 from noon to 5 p.m. Among the winter-theme activities and attractions will be ice-carving demonstrations.

Even though the holiday season is coming to an end, there is still more winter fun coming the weeks ahead. 

Chestnut Hill on Ice celebrates the coldest season of the year with two days of ice-themed activities for the whole family. The free, outdoor event takes place from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 27 and noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28. 

MORE: Not drinking for Dry January? These Philly bars and restaurants serve alcohol-free mocktails all month

One of the main attractions of the festival will be Ice sculptor Peter Slavin and his his artists from Ice Sculpture Philly. Their frozen artworks will on display at various locations along Germantown Avenue during both days of the event, and from from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Friday, and 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Slavin and his sculptors will conduct live ice-carving demonstrations at Laurel Hill Gardens, 8125 Germantown Ave.

Ice Sculpture Philly's demonstrations mix of live art, comedy and audience participation into a fun experience for all ages. 

Visitors looking for a break from the cold can get cozy at one of the Chestnut Hill on Ice warming stations set up along Germantown Avenue, complete with hot chocolate and other warm beverages for kids and adults. Also visit Chestnut Hill's restaurants and cafes for deals on chili and other comfort foods. 

Chestnut Hill Brewing Co. will have a bar carved entirely out of ice blocks in its outdoor beer garden at the Market at the Fareway. Guests can sip on ice-cold beers, wines, and hot drinks all weekend long, and Stateside Vodka will be selling drinks at their mobile bar at Laurel Hill Gardens on both days of the event. 

Chestnut Hill on Ice will conclude with an 8-foot bonfire encased in a pillar of ice that will be lit at 5 p.m. Saturday .

Chestnut Hill on Ice

Jan. 27-28
Friday 5 to 8 p.m., Saturday 12 to 5 p.m. | Free
Germantown Avenue between Rex and Willow Grove avenues
Philadelphia, PA 19118

