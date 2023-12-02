Children's stainless steel cups recalled over possible lead contamination

Several stainless steel children's cup products sold by Amazon, Buy Buy Baby, Whole Foods and Bed Bath & Beyond are being recalled by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission due to lead levels that exceed the federal content ban.

Among the recalled products are PandaEar eight-ounce stainless steel toddler cups, LAOION eight-ounce children’s cups, and Green Sprouts six-ounce and eight-ounce stainless steel straw bottles, Sippy Cups, and Sip & Straw Cups, according to a warning by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The PandaEar cups were sold on Amazon from May 2023 through August 2023. They were sold in sets of two, in either pink and gray or blue and gray color pairings. The LAOION cups were sold on Amazon from March 2023 through May 2023. They were sold in packs of four containing lilac, green, salmon and blue cups.

Lids on the PandaEar eight-ounce stainless steel toddler cup and the LAOION eight-ounce children’s cup were also found to potentially break during use. This could present cut hazards and choking hazards as kids would be exposed to sharp edges and small parts.



The Green Sprouts products were sold at Buy Buy Baby and Whole Foods stores nationwide and online at Amazon, Buy Buy Baby's website and Bed Bath & Beyond's website from January 2020 through September 2022. The recalled stainless steel bottles were sold in aqua, pink, green and navy colors.

Parents and caregivers of kids who may have used the recalled products should contact their children's health care provider about getting a blood lead test. All young children should be tested for lead exposure at least once, according to CDC recommendations.

“Lead can be harmful if ingested, especially for a young child,” Pennsylvania's Acting Secretary of Health Dr. Debra Bogen said in a relese. “With a product that holds food or drink, like the recalled cups, there is an increased risk of lead getting from the product into the body. We want to get the recall message out to help protect and prevent potential harm to children. Product recalls like these are just another example of why all children should be routinely screened for lead exposure.”

Lead exposure can be particularly harmful to young children. At low levels, it may make learning difficult, interfere with growth, harm hearing and delay development. Childhood lead poisoning at high levels could cause coma, convulsions and even death, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.