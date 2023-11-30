More Health:

November 30, 2023

The mental health of people born in the '90s is not improving with age – unlike other generations, study finds

Growing rates of depression and anxiety among youth have generated considerable attention. But researchers say more focus needs to be given to millennials as they near middle age

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
Mental Health Millennials
Mental Health 1990s Andrea Piacquadio/Pexels

People born in the 1990s are overall in worse mental health than previous generations were at the same age, new research suggests. They also aren't showing signs of improving, unlike prior generations.

People born in the 1990s are in poorer mental health than previous generations were at the same age, new research suggests.

So-called '90s babies — which include the youngest millennials and the oldest members of Gen Z — also have not shown improvements in mental health as they have gotten older, a contrast to prior generations, according to a study published Monday.

Population-level trends in mental health have been on the decline in developed countries for years. In the U.S., lifetime depression rates – the percentage of people who have been treated for the condition at some point during their lives – have risen from 19.6% in 2015 to 29% this year, according to a Gallup poll. 

But the new research raises particular mental health concerns about adults who are approaching middle age. 

Researchers at the University of Sydney in Australia tracked the mental health of nearly 30,000 adults from 2001 to 2020. They found mental health declines were particularly apparent in people born in the 1990s and to a lesser extent, people born in the 1980s, which includes the oldest millennials. There was little evidence to suggest that mental health is worsening among people born before the 1980s. 

This suggests that mental health declines among the overall population are being driven by millennials, researchers said.

"Much of the focus to date has been on the declining mental health of school-aged children and adolescents, where we expect their mental health to eventually improve as they enter adulthood," said lead study author Richard Morris, a senior research fellow at the University of Sydney. "But this study shows this pattern is changing and that it is not just the kids we need to worry about."

Though the latest research comes focused on people in Australia, the U.S. is grappling with its own mental health struggles. Nearly 1 in 5 adults reported having been diagnosed with depression at some point in their lives, according to a report the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published in June. Depression was highest among people ages 18 to 24. 

Other research also has found that young adults are more likely than older adults to experience symptoms of anxiety and depression. An analysis of federal data, conducted by KFF, found about 50% of people ages 18 to 24 reported suffering anxiety or depressive symptoms this year. Among adults overall, that figure was about one-third. 

So what's behind the mental health declines of young adults? 

"That's a very difficult question to answer," said Nick Glozier, a psychiatrist and researcher at the University of Sydney. "But what we are looking for is a shared experience that is likely to have impacted all generations ... at that time, be it in different ways, with young people the most affected." 

The KFF researchers pointed to several possible reasons for younger adults having higher rates of mental health conditions: pandemic-related school closures, job and income loss, and remote work. The researchers from the Australian study suggested the growth of social media, declining physical activity levels, poor sleep habits and climate change as factors. 

"Understanding the context and changes in society that have differently affected young people may inform efforts to ameliorate this trend and prevent it from continuing for emerging cohorts," the authors wrote in the study.

Follow Franki & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @wordsbyfranki | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Franki Rudnesky

Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff

franki@phillyvoice.com

Read more Mental Health Millennials Philadelphia Wellness Research Studies Depression Adult Health Generation Z Anxiety

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Purchased - Depressed person laying in bed on mobile phone

The differences between stress, anxiety, and depression
Purchased - Toilet in a modern bathroom with plant

The importance of regular bowel movements

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Driver sentenced up to 24 years in prison for fatal hit-and-run at Bucks County McDonald's
McDonalds Hit Run

Business

Money markets for small businesses
Small business owner calculating expenses

Adult Health

Certain personality traits – like being an extrovert – may lower risk for dementia
Dementia Personality Link

Pets

Mysterious canine respiratory illness hits Pennsylvania
Canine respiratory illness

Sports Injuries

Eagles-49ers Week 13 injury report, with analysis
112923FletcherCox

Holiday

Philadelphia's annual all-holiday parade returns to Market Street on Saturday
philly holiday parade

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved