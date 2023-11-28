Psychedelics may help people with ADHD, but research remains limited

Is there a mental health condition that psychedelics can't treat? There seemingly has been a constant flow of new research in recent years showing the therapeutic benefits of psychedelic substances like psilocybin and LSD in treating a variety of mental illnesses – from depression and anxiety to post-traumatic stress disorder and anorexia.

Now, a new study suggests psychedelics may offer benefits to people with attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder. The research, published in Frontiers in Psychiatry, found that microdosing psychedelics may improve mindfulness and reduce neuroticism in adults with ADHD. Microdosing is the practice of taking very small, less psychoactive doses of a psychedelic substance.

The study followed 44 people with ADHD as they microdosed on psychedelics, mostly using mushrooms containing psilocybin. Some participants switched to microdosing LSD during the course of the study.

After four weeks, participants reported substantial improvements in mindfulness – specifically measures like observation, description and nonjudgement of inner experience – as well as increases in conscientiousness and extraversion. The researchers defined mindfulness as one's ability to "allocate and maintain attentional resources to the present experience … and to be nonjudgmental and non-reactive toward arising thoughts."

Over the course of the study, the participants also demonstrated a reduction in neuroticism, a personality trait associated with emotional stability, self-regulation and resilience to stress.

Other research has shown that psychedelics can improve mindfulness in the general population, but this was the first to hone in on ADHD patients specifically.

Though preliminary, the findings suggest that psychedelics could have benefits for people with ADHD, at least in terms of their general mental state. Notably, the study did not directly examine the impact of psychedelics on symptoms of ADHD, such as inattentiveness, impulsivity or hyperactivity.

Still, the research helps chisel away at a relatively new frontier in the understanding of how psychedelics can benefit mental health by focusing on ADHD. The impact of psychedelics on ADHD has not been as widely researched as their impact on other mental health conditions like depression and anxiety.

ADHD is most commonly treated with stimulant medications like Adderall, Ritalin, Concerta and Vyvanse. But in recent years, concerns about the long-term health risks and ongoing shortages of these medications have led many ADHD patients to seek out alternatives.

Could psychedelics like psilocybin be one of those potential alternatives? Findings like these offer some promise, but researchers have a more exploration to do before the science can say for sure.