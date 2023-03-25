More News:

March 25, 2023

Five dead after chocolate factory explosion in West Reading, police say

Two RM Palmer Company buildings were severely destroyed following a fiery blast around 5 p.m. Friday. Six people remain unaccounted for and eight people were taken to the hospital

Brian Saunders
By Brian A. Saunders
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Explosions
chocolate factory explosion Reading Hiroshi Kimura/Unsplash.com

Five eople are dead after an explosion at the RM Palmer Company chocolate factory in West Reading. Another six people are unaccounted for, police say

An explosion at a Berks County chocolate factory left five people dead Friday evening, West Reading police said.

Several news outlets reported a fire explosion at RM Palmer Company chocolate factory in West Reading around 5 p.m., destroyed one building and caused severe damage to another at the factory about an hour's drive from Philadelphia.

Another six people are unaccounted for as of Saturday morning, according to police, 6ABC reported.

Eight people were taken to Reading Hospital after the explosion; one was transferred, two were admitted in fair condition, and the rest were released, a spokesperson told the New York Times. 

A video from FOX29 shows the explosion as flames, dust, and rubble from the building shot into the air. 

"It's pretty leveled. Unfortunately, there's not too much to be able to salvage from it," West Reading Mayor Samantha Kaag told 6ABC. "In the front, with the church and the apartments, the explosion was so big that it moved that building four feet forward."

The cause of the explosion has not been determined and is under investigation, police said. 

RM Palmer is a chocolate factory that opened in 1948, according to its website. It is best known for its seasonal chocolates, including milk chocolate Easter bunnies. Palmer's produces 500 products from its West Reading factory – making it one of America's largest confectioners.


Brian Saunders

Brian A. Saunders
PhillyVoice Staff

brian@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Explosions West Reading Fire Berks County

Videos

Featured

Limited - Online Gambling Main Image

Betting on the NCAA Tournament in Pennsylvania 2023
Purchased - Beautiful luxury home on sunny day

If you are re-entering the homebuying market in 2023, you may be rewarded

Just In

Must Read

Government

Bucks County pilot lost his life on 9/11, but legislation named in his memory aims to prevent future hijackings
Bucks County Pilot

Sponsored

Betting on the NCAA Tournament in Pennsylvania 2023
Limited - Online-Gambling.com Basketball Image

Women's Health

How to stop peeing when you laugh
Women Laugh Pee

Phillies

Phillies 2023 preview: Where will they finish in the NL East?
Phillies-Bryce-Harper-JT-Realmuto-2022-NLDS

TV

'Bel-Air' star shows off singing skills with Usher cover on Jimmy Fallon's 'That's My Jam'
jabari banks bel-air usher cover

Performances

Philadelphia Theater Company to recreate Billie Holiday's last performance with 'Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill'
Billie Holiday Play

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved