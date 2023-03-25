Five dead after chocolate factory explosion in West Reading, police say

An explosion at a Berks County chocolate factory left five people dead Friday evening, West Reading police said.

Several news outlets reported a fire explosion at RM Palmer Company chocolate factory in West Reading around 5 p.m., destroyed one building and caused severe damage to another at the factory about an hour's drive from Philadelphia.

Another six people are unaccounted for as of Saturday morning, according to police, 6ABC reported.



Eight people were taken to Reading Hospital after the explosion; one was transferred, two were admitted in fair condition, and the rest were released, a spokesperson told the New York Times.

A video from FOX29 shows the explosion as flames, dust, and rubble from the building shot into the air.

"It's pretty leveled. Unfortunately, there's not too much to be able to salvage from it," West Reading Mayor Samantha Kaag told 6ABC. "In the front, with the church and the apartments, the explosion was so big that it moved that building four feet forward."



The cause of the explosion has not been determined and is under investigation, police said.

RM Palmer is a chocolate factory that opened in 1948, according to its website. It is best known for its seasonal chocolates, including milk chocolate Easter bunnies. Palmer's produces 500 products from its West Reading factory – making it one of America's largest confectioners.



