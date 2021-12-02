Chocolate Ballerina Company makes history with Philly's first all-Black performance of 'The Nutcracker'

The Chocolate Ballerina Company will make history as they put on Philadelphia's first all-Black production of the holiday classic "The Nutcracker" this month.

"The Nutcracker: Dipped in Chocolate" will debut at Drexel University's Mandell Theatre in two shows on Sunday, Dec. 19 — one at 1:30 p.m. and another at 7 p.m.

The ballet will tell the classic Tchaikovsky story of Clara and her Nutcracker prince, and organizers said the music will take on a Chocolate Ballerina Company twist. The performance will have music from Brazil, Egypt, and of Carnival and hip-hop traditions.



The Chocolate Ballerina Company is a service organization that supports the hidden talents in youth and adult artists of color in the Philadelphia region.



Founded in 2017 by Chanel Holland, the organization engages underserved communities through dance to inspire hope, discipline, and confidence. It offers free dance classes, outreach programs, pop-up performances, master classes and more.



“We are hoping to create an annual celebration of Black excellence with our production Nutcracker: Dipped in Chocolate,” Chocolate Ballerina Company founder and artistic director Chanel Holland said. “Our cast has shown extraordinary artistic efforts during the rehearsal process, and we cannot wait to share our special show with the greater Philadelphia community.”

Tickets to the 1:30 p.m. show are sold out, but a limited number of tickets are available for the 7 p.m. performance.

The Ballerina Company will be hosting auditions for Candy Canes, Flowers, the Snow Queen and Brazilian dancers at 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 5 at 1802 South Broad Street.