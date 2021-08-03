More Health:

Just months from opening, here's a quick look at CHOP's new King of Prussia hospital

The new inpatient facility will have 52 private rooms and plenty of free parking for families

By Tracey Romero
Children's Health CHOP
CHOP's King of Prussia Hospital Source/Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

Children's Hospital of Philadelphia offers an update on the building progress of its new King of Prussia hospital.

Children's Hospital of Philadelphia's new inpatient hospital, which will be a part of CHOP's King of Prussia campus, is set to open in November.

Families in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware will have easier access to CHOP's specialists at the facility, which will host a 24/7 pediatric emergency department, 20-bed emergency department and 52 private inpatient rooms.

The new hospital will have plenty of free parking for patient families and will be connected to the existing CHOP Specialty and Urgent Care Center in King of Prussia. The open-air lot will have more than 600 free parking spaces just outside the hospital's main entrance.

Inside, the new 250,000-square-foot space will house four operating rooms, a pharmacy, lab and blood bank as well as a broader ranger of pediatric specialties including orthopedics, plastic surgery and ear, nose and throat (ENT). A 16-bed pediatric intensive care unit will allow the safe escalation of care without patients having to be transferred to CHOP's Main Campus in University City. Patient families will also have access to comprehensive radiology services at the new hospital.

CHOP's King of Prussia Hospital will be hiring more than 400 clinical and non-clinical staff members. You can learn more about specific job opportunities at www.chop.edu/jobs

Stay tuned for more updates as CHOP's King of Prussia hospital prepares to open in the fall. Here is a quick look at how the new space is shaping up:

Tracey Romero
